Preview: FC Santa Coloma vs Rapid Vienna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 21 Jul 2026 18:35 , Last updated: 21 Jul 2026 18:35

Having navigated the first qualifying round with a 4-0 aggregate victory, Santa Coloma face a significant step up in class when Rapid Vienna visit the Estadi Nacional in Andorra la Vella on Thursday evening in the first leg of the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Andorran side have made it past this stage just once in their history, while Rapid arrive as heavy favourites having featured in the Conference League group stage last season and boasting an unbeaten record across six pre-season friendlies.

Match preview

Santa Coloma finished fourth in the Primera Divisio Andorra last season, accumulating 44 points from 13 wins, five draws and six defeats - a return that earned them their place in European qualifying.

Their campaign in this season’s Conference League qualifying began encouragingly, with a 1-0 away win over Penybont in the first leg followed by a dominant 3-0 victory at home in the second, wrapping up a 4-0 aggregate triumph that sets up Thursday’s considerably more demanding assignment against Rapid Vienna.

Victor Vazquez’s side will be fully aware of the challenge that awaits them at this stage of the competition, with Santa Coloma having made it beyond the second qualifying round just once in their European history.

That was in the 2023-24 season, reaching the third round before being eliminated by AZ Alkmaar - and the pattern of their previous second-round exits will serve as a cautionary reminder.

Last season brought a painful collapse at this stage, with Santa Coloma winning the first leg 2-1 against Polissya before losing 4-1 in the return fixture to exit on aggregate.

Their first-ever Conference League campaign in 2021/22 also ended at the second round, losing 5-1 on aggregate to Hibernian.

Heading into Thursday’s first leg, the form picture is mixed for the hosts - the two wins over Penybont came on the back of a three-match losing streak across all competitions, which included a 3-2 defeat to Atletic Escaldes in the Copa Constitucio final.

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Rapid Vienna arrive in Andorra having secured their place in the second qualifying round through the Austrian Bundesliga’s Conference League play-offs, which pits the fifth-placed team from the championship round against the top two sides from the relegation round.

Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side have been maintaining their sharpness through a busy pre-season schedule since the Austrian season concluded in May, winning four and drawing two of their last six friendly matches without suffering a single defeat.

Last season’s Conference League campaign ended in disappointment for Rapid, who finished bottom of their group in 36th place without winning a single match - five defeats and one draw from their six group-stage outings but their 2024-25 campaign offered more encouragement, with the club reaching the quarter-finals before losing to Djurgarden after extra time.

With no previous meetings between the two sides, Santa Coloma will take confidence from their impressive start to the qualifying campaign, while Rapid Vienna will aim to claim an important away victory and a first-leg advantage.

FC Santa Coloma Conference League form:

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Rapid Vienna friendlies form:

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Team News

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Santa Coloma have no fresh injury or suspension concerns following the first qualifying round, and Vazquez has the luxury of selecting from a fully fit squad for Thursday’s first leg.

Alex Gomez, Guillaume Lopez and Pedra Munoz are all expected to start in attack, with the trio having each scored in the two legs against Penybont.

The defensive unit of Alex Rasines, Jorge Padilla, Guti and David Andrade is expected to remain intact, providing a familiar and settled back four for the hosts.

For Rapid Vienna, Andrija Radulovic remains sidelined with a meniscus injury and will not feature in Thursday’s first leg.

Niklas Hedl is expected to start in goal, with Nenad Cvetkovic and Serge-Philippe Raux-Yao forming the central defensive partnership in front of him.

Ercan Kara is set to lead the Rapid attack, supported by Marco Tilio and Petter Nosa Dahl from the wings, as Thorup’s side look to establish a commanding advantage to take back to Vienna for the second leg.

FC Santa Coloma possible starting lineup:

Alcaraz; Rasines, Padilla, Guti, Andrade; Lopez, Arjona, Barrenechea; Gomez, Lopez, Munoz

Rapid Vienna possible starting lineup:

Hedl; Scholler, Raux-Yao, Cvetkovic, Bolla; Amane, Seidl; Dahl, Gulliksen, Tilio; Kara

We say: FC Santa Coloma 1-2 Rapid Vienna

Santa Coloma do carry momentum into this game, having wrapped up an emphatic 4-0 aggregate win over Penybont, but Rapid Vienna’s greater European experience and spotless pre-season form cannot be overlooked.

Vazquez’s side are likely to compete well at home, but Rapid’s quality should be enough to nose the visitors ahead heading into the second leg.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.