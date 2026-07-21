Arsenal transfer news: Man City poach 16-year-old talent despite 'highly competitive' contract offer

By Ben Knapton | 21 Jul 2026 18:09

Manchester City are reportedly about to poach 16-year-old talent Mishel Nduka from the Arsenal academy.

The 2010-born playmaker only joined the Gunners from Charlton Athletic last summer and played 13 times for the club at various age levels in the 2025-26 campaign.

Nduka was only 15 years old for the majority of the season - he celebrated his 16th birthday in April - but he nevertheless played twice for the Under-21s in the Premier League 2.

The youngster also made 10 appearances in the Under-18 Premier League and turned out once in the UEFA Youth League, but he was sent off on his sole appearance in the latter competition.

An England Under-16 international , Nduka was offered the chance to sign a new deal at Arsenal - according to The Athletic - but he has rebuffed the Gunners' advances in favour of moving to the Etihad.

Arsenal suffer Jeremy Monga transfer repeat as Man City poach young talent

© Iconsport / Azzuu

Nduka will reportedly soon undergo a medical with the Sky Blues before putting pen to paper on a scholarship contract and linking up with the club's academy squads.

Arsenal reportedly offered Nduka a 'highly competitive' long-term deal, but the teenager has the guarantee of a professional contract with Man City further down the line.

Nduka's move to the Etihad comes after Man City won the race to sign 17-year-old talent Jeremy Monga, whom Arsenal were initially expected to bring to the Emirates from Leicester City.

However, the Gunners dropped their interest in Monga over Leicester's valuation, allowing Man City to complete a £12.5m deal for the 2009-born prospect, made up of a £10m fixed fee and £2.5m in add-ons.

Will Arsenal regret losing Mishel Nduka?

© Iconsport / David Catry/Alamy/Sportpix

Heralded for their development of young players and giving said prospects a chance in the first team, Arsenal have lost a handful of Hale End talents over the past couple of years.

Chido Obi, Ayden Heaven and Reuell Walters all decided that their best chances of first-team progression lay elsewhere, but Arsenal should not be losing sleep over losing Nduka.

As a number 10, the 16-year-old's path to the first team would have been blocked by Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze, Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman, who earlier this year signed a pre-contract deal that will convert into professional terms in December.

In addition, Nwaneri's younger brother - 15-year-old Emerson Nwaneri - is understood to have agreed both a scholarship and pre-contract terms for a professional deal, which comes into effect in August 2027.

While City now possess two more talented youngsters in Monga and Nduka, Arsenal are coping just fine on the youth front.