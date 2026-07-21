Arsenal transfer news: Andrea Berta now holds 'talks' with World Cup winner in latest Gunners boost

By Lewis Blain | 21 Jul 2026 07:14

Arsenal's pursuit of a marquee signing has received a significant boost as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad for another Premier League title challenge.

The Gunners have been linked with several elite attacking names this summer, but one of Europe's most sought-after forwards is now back in the spotlight.

Fresh reports suggest Arsenal's sporting director has already made his move, with Julian Alvarez now emerging as a key target.

Arsenal chief Andrea Berta holds Julian Alvarez talks

© Imago

Gunners chief Andrea Berta has held 'direct talks' with the Argentina international after Atletico Madrid indicated they would be prepared to sanction a sale to the Premier League champions, per reports.

It is claimed that Atletico would rather sell Alvarez to an English club than strengthen LaLiga rivals Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Alvarez is also understood to be open to returning to the Premier League, although Barcelona reportedly remains his preferred destination if he stays in Spain.

Negotiating with Atletico is not expected to be Arsenal's biggest obstacle.

Instead, persuading the 2022 World Cup winner to choose north London over other elite opportunities could prove the decisive factor, while the Spanish club's valuation is also likely to be substantial.

Arsenal need a statement signing like Julian Alvarez now

© Imago

With Morgan Rogers seemingly closing in on a move to Chelsea, Arsenal cannot afford to dwell on another missed opportunity.

Arteta has built one of Europe's strongest squads, but adding a genuine world-class forward could be the difference between defending the Premier League title and finally conquering the Champions League.

Alvarez fits that description perfectly - already a World Cup winner, proven in the Premier League and capable of playing across the front line, the Argentine would immediately elevate Arsenal's attack.

A deal will not be straightforward, particularly given Barcelona's long-standing interest, but the Gunners have been handed an opportunity that rarely becomes available. Atletico appear willing to sell to an English club, and Berta's existing relationship with Spanish football could prove invaluable.

If Arsenal are serious about competing with Europe's elite for years to come, now is the time to push for a true statement signing.

Missing out on Rogers would be disappointing, but securing Alvarez would more than make up for it.