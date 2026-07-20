'Favourites' Man United step up midfielder pursuit as deal for 25-year-old 'accelerates'

By Matt Law | 20 Jul 2026 20:46 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 20:48

Manchester United have reportedly made Roma midfielder Manu Kone a priority signing, with the Red Devils stepping up their interest in the France international.

The 20-time English champions have already boosted their midfield department this summer by bringing in Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

Santos made his debut for Man United in their 1-0 defeat to Wrexham on Saturday, but Tielemans has not yet linked up with his new teammates due to his involvement in the 2026 World Cup for Belgium.

A third central midfielder is set to arrive this summer, as Casemiro has departed on a free transfer, while Manuel Ugarte will miss the majority of next season with a serious knee injury.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Kone's future of late, with Man United believed to be keen to sign the France international.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Man United 'step up' Kone pursuit

However, Arsenal and Chelsea are also being linked with the 25-year-old, who represented his country on five occasions at the 2026 World Cup.

According to L'Equipe, Man United have now initiated talks with Kone, who is viewed as a priority target by senior figures at Old Trafford.

The report claims that the Red Devils are currently in pole position for Kone, and the midfielder is keen to make the move to the Premier League this summer.

However, Man United are wary of over-paying for the Frenchman, who is believed to be valued by Roma in the region of £51m.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Man United 'lead' Arsenal, Chelsea in Kone race

Kone arrived at Roma from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2024, initially on loan, and he has now represented his Italian team on 82 occasions, scoring four goals and registering six assists.

Last season, the midfielder scored twice and registered three assists in 37 appearances for Roma, including seven outings in the Europa League.

Kone would boost a midfield which also includes Kobbie Mainoo, with the Englishman looking to overcome the disappointment of not making a single appearance at the 2026 World Cup.

Man United will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a friendly against Rosenborg on Friday.

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