Rashford transfer latest: Man United ready to 'reintegrate' England forward - but big European sides could change plan

By Ben Sully | 20 Jul 2026 19:16 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 19:16

Manchester United are prepared to bring Marcus Rashford back into the first-team fold ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Rashford's Man United career appeared to be over when he had a reported falling-out with then-manager Ruben Amorim.

The attacker subsequently spent the second half of the 2024-25 season with Aston Villa, before he joined Barcelona for the full duration of the 2025-26 campaign.

Rashford enjoyed success during his time with the Blaugrana, scoring 14 goals and 11 assists in 49 competitive appearances.

In fact, he scored a stunning free-kick in the title-clinching win over Clasico rivals Real Madrid in May, although his exploits were not enough to convince Barcelona to activate their £26m buy-option.

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Man United draw-up Rashford plan

The Blaugrana have since recruited Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, significantly denting Rashford's hopes of a return before the end of the summer window.

While Barcelona cannot be completely ruled out of the running, journalist David Orstein has revealed on The Athletic podcast that Man United are planning to reintegrate Rashford when he returns from his post-World Cup break.

Keeping Rashford would reduce Man United's need to sign a new winger, allowing them to allocate transfer funds to the midfield.

Man United boss Michael Carrick appears to be a key figure in plans to bring Rashford back into the first-team fold,

A new start at Old Trafford would pave the way for Rashford to make his first Man United appearance since December 2024.

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Rashford could still leave despite Man United's plans

Ornstein claims that Rashford is unwilling to join any other club in Europe, but a summer exit cannot be completely ruled out.

That is because the England international would entertain proposals from major European clubs, including a potential return to Barcelona.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also seen as the sort of clubs that would draw Rashford's attention should they make a serious proposal.