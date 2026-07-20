Preview: Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Jul 2026 19:47

Back in MLS action after the World Cup, the Columbus Crew welcome New York City FC to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Wednesday night, aiming to improve their playoff chances.

The Crew sit just outside the two wildcard positions, but maximum points will see the hosts in 10th place move level with their midweek opponent, who enter the 16th gameweek in eighth.

Match preview

The World Cup-enforced hiatus may have come at the wrong time for the Black and Gold, who seemed to be finding their feet again after a run of three consecutive defeats.

Having let in three in those losses to Minnesota United (3-2), New York City (3-0) and the New York Red Bulls (3-2), the Ohio-based outfit replied with a draw against the Philadelphia Union and a 2-0 success over Atlanta United.

Those results were secured either side of a 1-0 US Open Cup triumph over the side they welcome on Wednesday, and they search for two wins in this fixture in as many matches.

Interim boss Laurent Courtois brings his team to take on their New York opponents on the return to league competition, with success taking the 10th-placed Crew level with the visitors in the Eastern Conference standings, although they cannot outright leapfrog NYCFC due to the league’s tiebreaker rules.

Heading into this fixture on a run of three wins in their past four in front of their supporters, Courtois will hope for maximum points to potentially take the Crew above DC United, whom they trail by two points ahead of the forthcoming round.

© Imago

Pascal Jansen takes the Boys in Blue to Ohio, hoping that the break will help to improve a disappointing record on the road.

The New York outfit had won just one of five before the hiatus — two of seven away from home overall — with the team scoring just six and conceding eight on their travels.

That six-goal return accounts for 24% of their 25 MLS strikes, highlighting their lack of final-third efficiency when they leave New York City.

As such, it will be interesting to see if Jensen throws any curveballs ahead of his team’s eighth away fixture of the regular season, looking to end their two-match sequence without maximum points on the road.

Success for the eighth-placed side could take them as high as fifth, even if that outcome is contingent on the New York Red Bulls, Charlotte FC and FC Cincinnati all losing.

Columbus Crew Major League Soccer form:

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Columbus Crew form (all competitions):

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New York City FC Major League Soccer form:

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New York City FC form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Rudy Camacho is available for the Crew on Wednesday, although the defender will be suspended if he is booked against NYCFC.

With six-goal man Diego Rossi now at Monterrey, the Crew will have to rely on Wessam Abou Ali and Max Arfsten to add to their five and four goals, respectively.

No player on the away side has scored as many as Nicolas Mercau’s 10, a tally outdoing all but six players in the entire division, with two of those goals match-winning efforts.

Like Camacho, Raul Gustavo is one yellow card away from a ban, leaving the centre-back on tenterhooks ahead of gameweek 16.

While USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese is expected to be in action, the Boys in Blue will reportedly assess the condition of Talles Magno (calf) and Keaton Parks (groin), although long-term absentees Andrew Baiera and Alonso Martinez remain out due to knee injuries.

Columbus Crew possible starting lineup:

Schulte; Farsi, Moreira, Camacho, Zawadzki; Habroune, Gomes, Bangoura, Arfsten; Ali, Gazdag

New York City FC possible starting lineup:

Freese; Gray, Martins, Gustavo, Cavallo; Jones, Perea, Trewin; Ojeda, Mercau, Farnos

We say: Columbus Crew 2-1 New York City FC

Columbus should feel they have enough about them to edge this one, especially with home advantage and the chance to move level with their Eastern Conference rivals.

NYCFC’s away form has been patchy enough to suggest the Crew can grind out a narrow win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.