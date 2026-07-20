Five greatest Kevin Keegan Liverpool goals

By Saikat Mandal | 20 Jul 2026 19:40

Liverpool legend and former England captain Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75 following a battle with stage four cancer.

A world-class footballer and elite manager, Keegan was one of the game's most charismatic figures, revered for his infectious personality, relentless drive and extraordinary talent.

While he forged an iconic legacy across English football, he will forever be remembered as a Liverpool hero and one of Newcastle United's most beloved figures.

Ranked eighth in 100 Players Who Shook the Kop, Keegan arrived at Anfield in the summer of 1971 from Scunthorpe United after being hand-picked by the legendary Bill Shankly.

Although he spent only six years on Merseyside, Keegan scored 100 goals in 323 appearances and left an indelible mark on Liverpool's history. The influence was equally profound on the player himself, who later reflected: "Liverpool made me, not just as a footballer but as a person."

Under Shankly, Liverpool evolved into the dominant force in English and European football, and Keegan flourished at the heart of that transformation, lifting three league titles, the FA Cup, the European Cup and two UEFA Cups.

His contribution transcended goals and trophies. Such was his influence that Shankly devoted an entire chapter of his autobiography to the forward, entitled A Boy Called Keegan, describing him as "the inspiration of the new team" - a tribute few players have ever earned.

Sports Mole takes a look at Kevin Keegan's five greatest Liverpool goals.

5) 1974 - FA Cup semi-final vs Leicester City

© Imago / Werner Schulze

Liverpool missed out on the league title to a formidable Leeds United side that went unbeaten in a then-record 29 consecutive matches at the start of the campaign, but Shankly's men still had the chance to end the season with silverware in the FA Cup.

Keegan produced one of the finest goals of his career in the semi-final against Leicester City at Villa Park, inspiring Liverpool to a memorable victory and a place in the final.

By then, John Toshack and Keegan had developed an almost telepathic understanding, and the towering Welshman spotted his strike partner's intelligent run before delicately lofting the ball into the final third.

What followed was nothing short of extraordinary. Rather than allowing the ball to drop before bringing it under control, Keegan instinctively unleashed a sublime lobbed volley from just outside the penalty area that sailed over Peter Shilton and nestled into the far corner.

The finish appeared effortless, but it demanded exceptional technique, impeccable timing and supreme confidence. It was a goal that perfectly encapsulated Keegan's brilliance - a moment of audacity and artistry rolled into one.

4) 1977 - European Cup quarter-final vs St Etienne

© Imago / IMAGO / Kicker/Eissner

By then, Shankly had stepped aside, but his successor Bob Paisley was beginning to mould Liverpool into a team that would soon become a byword for domestic and European dominance.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in France, Liverpool overturned the deficit with a famous 3-1 victory at Anfield to progress 3-2 on aggregate in one of the club's most celebrated European nights.

Keegan struck inside the opening two minutes to haul the Reds level in the tie. Whether he intended the effort as a cross or a shot has long been debated, and while the Saint-Etienne goalkeeper did little to cover himself in glory, players of Keegan's calibre often deserve the benefit of the doubt.

With the aggregate score locked at 2-2 and Liverpool staring elimination in the face, David Fairclough etched his name into club folklore by scoring the decisive goal five minutes from time.

The roof almost came off the Kop that night, as Anfield erupted in scenes of unbridled celebration.

It would be another 28 years before the old ground shook with similar ferocity, when Chelsea arrived for the unforgettable Champions League semi-final in 2005 and discovered exactly why Anfield's atmosphere had become the stuff of legend.

3) 1976 - Uefa Cup final first leg vs FC Bruges

© Imago

One trait defined Liverpool's great sides of the 1970s and 1980s above all else - their remarkable ability to haul themselves back from seemingly hopeless situations when the stakes were at their highest.

The first leg at Anfield looked destined for disaster as Club Brugge raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening 12 minutes, outplaying Liverpool for much of the contest and leaving the home crowd fearing the worst.

Yet the Reds refused to surrender. Ray Kennedy sparked the comeback before Jimmy Case restored parity, and with the momentum firmly behind Liverpool, Keegan kept his composure to convert the decisive penalty and seal a dramatic 3-2 victory.

If that comeback showcased Liverpool's resilience, the return leg in Belgium underlined Keegan's penchant for delivering on the grandest stage. With the tie delicately poised, he rifled home a superb free kick to level the scores on the night and steer the Reds towards European glory.

2) 1976 - League win vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

© Imago / Colorsport

The hallmark of Kevin Keegan's greatness was not merely the quality of his goals, but his uncanny knack for delivering them when Liverpool needed them most.

Victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux would secure the First Division title, while the hosts were fighting desperately to preserve their top-flight status, making it a contest laden with pressure for both sides.

Wolves struck first, and as the match drifted into the closing stages, anxiety began to ripple through the travelling Liverpool support.

John Toshack ignited the comeback with the equaliser before turning provider moments later, slipping Keegan through to fire Liverpool into the lead and send the away end into raptures.

Ray Kennedy then completed the turnaround, sparking unforgettable scenes as thousands of jubilant supporters poured onto the pitch to celebrate another league triumph.

True to form, Keegan had risen to the occasion once again, producing when the stakes were at their highest and taking another decisive step towards cementing his place among Liverpool's all-time greats.

1) 1974 - FA Cup final vs Newcastle United

© Imago / IMAGO / Colorsport

The stage could scarcely have been grander. In the build-up to the final, Newcastle United forwards Malcolm Macdonald and John Tudor had spoken confidently about their side's chances, remarks that only served to fuel Liverpool's determination.

Keegan responded in the most emphatic fashion imaginable, scoring twice as Liverpool swept Newcastle aside 3-0 to lift the FA Cup in one of the most iconic performances of his career.

His first goal was a masterpiece of technique, meeting the ball with a thunderous volley that left the goalkeeper helpless and prompted BBC commentator David Coleman to deliver the immortal line: "Goals pay the rent – and Keegan does his share."

The second was every bit as memorable, capping a flowing Liverpool move before Keegan applied the finishing touch from close range, inspiring Coleman to declare that "Newcastle were stripped naked."

On one of English football's grandest stages, with millions watching across the country, Keegan produced a performance of breathtaking brilliance.

It was a display of swagger, skill and ruthless efficiency that encapsulated everything he represented in a Liverpool shirt, and perhaps no other match better defined the man who became one of Anfield's greatest-ever heroes.