Preview: Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 20 Jul 2026 20:14 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 20:16

Two teams in disappointing form will lock horns for a crucial match in the MLS on Wednesday, with Austin FC welcoming Seattle Sounders to Q2 Stadium.

Austin FC are currently 14th in the Western Conference, picking up only 14 points from 15 matches, while Seattle occupy sixth, claiming 24 points from their 14 games this term.

Match preview

Austin FC have found it difficult this term, with a record of three wins, five draws and seven defeats from their 15 matches this season leaving them in 14th spot in the Western Conference on 14 points.

Los Verdes were last in competitive action on May 23, suffering a 3-0 defeat to St Louis City, and they have only picked up one point from their last four matches.

Austin FC, who are now under the leadership of Davy Arnaud on an interim basis, were last victorious in the league on May 3 against St Louis City, recording a 2-0 win.

The strugglers played two friendlies in the early stages of July, losing 1-0 to Queretaro before recording a 4-0 victory over Sporting Jax.

Austin FC will view this match as the ideal chance to return to winning ways given Seattle's form, but the visitors will also certainly have the same thoughts for this contest.

© Imago

The visitors returned to MLS action on July 16 against Portland Timbers, suffering a 5-1 defeat, which followed losses against Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles FC.

Seattle's last win was a 3-2 success over San Jose Earthquakes on May 13, and their disappointing form has seen them drop down the table into sixth spot.

Brian Schmetzer's side have a record of seven wins, three draws and four defeats from their 14 matches in the Western Conference this season, which has left them eight points off the leaders Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Sounders finished fifth in the Western Conference last term and 10th overall, but they fell in the first round of the playoffs.

Seattle are two-time winners of the MLS Cup, last triumphing in 2019.

Austin FC Major League Soccer form:

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Seattle Sounders Major League Soccer form:

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Team News

© Imago

Austin FC will be without the services of Brendan Hines-Ike through injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for their clash with Seattle.

Christian Ramirez has come up with four goals in 14 appearances this season, and there is expected to be another start for the 35-year-old here.

Meanwhile, there should also be a spot in the middle of the defence for Jon Bell.

Seattle head coach Schmetzer is expected to resist the temptation to shuffle his pack despite the disappointment of the result against Portland Timbers, with the players likely to be given the chance to bounce back from the heavy loss.

There will be no Christian Roldan, though, due to his involvement in the 2026 World Cup for USA, while Nikola Petkovic, Yeimar Gomez Andrade and Pedro de la Vega are all injured.

Paul Rothrock has scored six times in 17 appearances during the current season and is expected to continue in the final third of the field.

Austin FC possible starting lineup:

Stuver; Desler, Svatok, Bell, Biro; Pereira; Torres, Rosales, Wolff, Gallagher; Ramirez

Seattle Sounders possible starting lineup:

Thomas; Kossa-Rienzi, Lopez, Regan, Nouhou; Brunell, Dotson; Ferreira, Rusnak, Rothrock; Morris

We say: Austin FC 1-1 Seattle Sounders

Both teams have been in disappointing form, so it is difficult to pick a winner with any real confidence here, leading to us predicting a low-scoring draw on Wednesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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