Preview: Maidenhead United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jul 2026 20:13

Wolverhampton Wanderers will continue their pre-season campaign on Wednesday, when they take on hosts Maidenhead United at York Road.

Wolves have played one friendly so far ahead of their Championship campaign - a goalless stalemate with Estoril on Saturday - while their National League North opponents have already played three friendlies this month.

Match preview

Maidenhead failed to earn promotion from the sixth tier of English football despite finishing seventh as they were beaten 2-0 in a quarter-final playoff in April.

The hosts' failure to achieve promotion will come as a damaging blow to fans, who had seen the team compete in the National League between 2017-18 and 2024-25, but they will now have to wait at least two more seasons before seeing their side play in the EFL.

Boss Ryan Peters has been in charge since November 2025, though he only signed on as permanent boss in May, but he has not overseen a fruitful pre-season so far.

The Magpies lost 4-1 to MK Dons on July 10 before beating Holyport 4-1 on July 14, though they head into Wednesday's match having suffered a 3-1 loss to Southampton Under-21s on July 18.

It should be noted that Maidenhead ended the 2025-26 campaign with three successive victories at home, but their two defeats this pre-season have come at York Road.

© Iconsport / Carlos Silva/Icon Sport

Wolves supporters will hope that the club's preparation this summer will help them push for promotion from the Championship, a division that they were demoted to after eight consecutive seasons in the Premier League.

The Old Gold have already endured difficulties off the pitch considering Rob Edwards was sacked from his job in the dugout in June, a decision that was met positively by fans but criticised by pundits given he was not necessarily at fault for the team's disastrous 2025-26.

Edwards' replacement Cesar Peixoto did not enjoy the most thrilling of contests in his debut match in charge, with the club drawing 0-0 with Estoril, though promising reports from the match suggested that his side were energetic and willing to press high.

While it would be wrong to suggest that Wolves were resilient in the final weeks of 2025-26, especially as they failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 fixtures, they only conceded exactly one goal in four of their final five league outings.

The visitors were winless in their final six away games of the their Premier League campaign, losing four times, scoring three goals and conceding on 14 occasions.

Maidenhead United Friendly form:

L

W

L

Wolverhampton Wanderers Friendly form:

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Tiego Grenho / Alamy

Given Maidenhead are likely ahead of Wolves in the road to full fitness, expect a number of first-team stars to feature for a considerable period on Wednesday, including goalkeeper Jordi van Stappershoef.

The shot-stopper will hope to be protected by centre-backs Remy Clerima and Miles Welch-Hayes, though midfielders Matt Robinson and Jadyn Dundas must also screen the backline.

Wolves will look to give new signing Kieran Trippier another start in defence, and he could playing alongside central defenders Nasser Djiga and Yerson Mosquera.

In the middle of the pitch, perhaps Andre will be partnered by Marshall Munetsi once again, though Tommy Doyle will hope to earn minutes too.

Raul Jimenez exited the World Cup on July 6, so it remains to be seen if he will be part of the squad on Wednesday, and his potential absence could mean that the most likely player to appear as the team's centre-forward is Tawanda Chirewa.

Maidenhead United possible starting lineup:

Van Stappershoef; Ragguette, Clerima, Welch-Hayes, McMenemys; Mitchell-Lawson, Dundas, Robinson, N'Guessan; Umerah, Dunham

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Gracey; Trippier, Djiga, Mosquera, Bueno; Andre, Munetsi; Lopez, Gonzalez, Mane; Chirewa

We say: Maidenhead United 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

While Wolves are still unlikely to be at their physical best, their squad is still boasts quality that the hosts cannot match.

Maidenhead may be able to threaten at times, but it would not be surprising if the visitors' were far more ruthless in the final third.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.