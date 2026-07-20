Kevin Keegan: The life and legacy of English football icon

By Nsidibe Akpan | 20 Jul 2026 19:49

Kevin Keegan, one of English football's most influential players and managers, has died at the age of 75 after battling cancer, according to a statement released by his family.

A two-time Ballon d'Or winner, European Cup champion, England captain and the driving force behind Newcastle United's celebrated "Entertainers," Keegan leaves behind a legacy that shaped generations of footballers, supporters and clubs.

The family said Keegan died surrounded by his wife and daughters after a battle with stage four cancer. Describing him as "a much loved husband, father and grandfather," they thanked his medical team for their care and asked for privacy.

From Scunthorpe to Liverpool stardom

© Imago / IMAGO / Colorsport

Born on February 14, 1951, Keegan rose from modest beginnings to become one of the biggest names in world football. His professional career began at Scunthorpe United before Liverpool manager Bill Shankly signed him in 1971, a move that transformed both his career and Liverpool's attack.

Although not physically imposing, Keegan built his game on relentless work rate, pace, determination and an instinct for decisive moments. Those qualities earned him the affection of supporters and the respect of teammates throughout his career.

Keegan spent six seasons at Liverpool and became one of the defining figures of the club's golden era. He helped the Reds win three First Division titles, the FA Cup, two UEFA Cups and the 1977 European Cup, captaining the side to victory in that final against Borussia Monchengladbach before leaving for Hamburger SV.

A trailblazer in Germany

© Imago / Sven Simon

His departure surprised many in England. At a time when few leading English players moved abroad, Keegan chose Germany, a decision that broadened both his career and his reputation.

At Hamburg, he won the Bundesliga title in 1978-79 and collected back-to-back Ballon d'Or awards in 1978 and 1979, becoming one of only four Englishmen to win Europe's most prestigious individual honour and one of the rare players to win it twice.

He made 90 Bundesliga appearances for the club, scoring 32 goals, and reached another European Cup final in 1980 before returning to England.

Keegan spent two seasons at Southampton, where he was the English top-flight's leading scorer in 1981-82, before moving to Newcastle United in 1982. He retired from playing in 1984.

England captain

© Imago / Sven Simon

Keegan represented England 63 times between 1972 and 1982, scoring 21 goals and captaining the national team.

Although England did not enjoy sustained success in major tournaments during his international career, he remained one of the country's most recognisable footballers and later returned as national team manager between 1999 and 2000.

The Entertainers

© Iconsport / Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy

Keegan's impact on football did not end with retirement as a player. He took charge of a struggling Newcastle side in February 1992 and guided the club back to the Premier League in his first full season. Within three years, Newcastle had become title challengers with an adventurous style of play that became known as "The Entertainers."

Newcastle surrendered a sizeable lead before Manchester United claimed the 1995-96 Premier League title, but Keegan's side earned widespread admiration for its attacking football. For many supporters, that team remains one of the Premier League's most memorable despite falling short of the championship.

Keegan later managed Fulham, England and Manchester City. At City, he won the First Division title in 2001-02 to secure promotion back to the Premier League. His managerial career concluded with a brief return to Newcastle in 2008.

Life beyond football

© Iconsport / Clevamedia

Keegan's popularity extended beyond the pitch. During his playing career, he became one of Britain's first footballers to achieve mainstream celebrity status, appearing regularly in television, advertising and popular culture while remaining one of the sport's most recognisable personalities.

Away from football, Keegan was devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife, daughters and grandchildren, whom his family described as central to his life.

Tributes

We have been deeply moved by the many tributes being paid to Kevin Keegan and know that many supporters will wish to honour his memory at St. James’ Park.



Those who would like to leave flowers, scarves or other tributes can do so at the South West Corner of the stadium. We… pic.twitter.com/EPmO3SCQba — Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 20, 2026

Newcastle United, where Keegan had been both player and manager, led the tributes, calling him "one of the most iconic, influential and deeply loved figures in our club's history."

Hamburg also paid tribute, describing him as "an exceptional player, and one of the best footballers ever to wear the rhombus on his chest." Liverpool, Manchester City and Southampton were among the other clubs to honour him.

Keegan's family revealed in January that he had been diagnosed with stage four cancer following hospital tests for abdominal symptoms.

For supporters across generations, Kevin Keegan will be remembered as "King Kev" - a footballer who reached the pinnacle of the game, a manager who inspired belief, and a personality whose influence extended far beyond the touchline.