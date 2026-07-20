Daizen Maeda: Premier League club ‘hold talks’ to sign Celtic star as transfer stance becomes clear

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Jul 2026 20:49 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 20:53

Newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town have expressed their interest in signing Celtic star Daizen Maeda, according to a report.

Maeda has spent the last four-and-a-half years at Celtic Park and has established himself as one of the most prolific forwards during his time in Scotland.

The Japan international has contributed with 79 goals and 38 assists in 212 games for the Hoops across all competitions, including 17 strikes last season.

Maeda won his fifth Scottish Premiership title last season courtesy of Celtic's dramatic final-day triumph over rivals rivals Hearts, while he has also lifted three Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups during his time in Glasgow.

However, the 28-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Celtic Park and has expressed his desire to move to the Premier League if the opportunity arises.

© Iconsport

Maeda wants Premier League move amid Ipswich talks

At the end of last season, Celtic manager Martin O'Neill admitted that Maeda “deserves” to make the next step in his career and is ready to leave if “he could get a chance to play in the Premier League”.

O’Neill has since told The Herald that he “would love it if he just let his contract run through and played for the last year. Honestly, it would be super.”

However, a Premier League move could soon be on the cards for Maeda, as Sky Sports News reports that Ipswich have held talks with Celtic over a deal to sign the versatile forward this summer.

The report adds that both clubs have discussed conditions over a possible switch, but a formal offer is yet to be made by the Tractor Boys, who are now managed by Gary O’Neil.

© Imago

Ipswich set for flurry of transfer activity before new Premier League season

Ipswich have already spent £23.8m on the signing of Brazilian striker Emersonn from Toulouse this summer, while forward Chuba Akpom and defender Cedric Kipre have joined on a permanent basis after spending last season on loan at Portman Road.

Further incoming, on top of the potential arrival of Maeda, are on the horizon for Ipswich, as promising young winger Abdul Fatawu has been undergoing a medical ahead of a reported £20m move from Leicester City.

Meanwhile, the Tractor Boys are also said to be in talks with Union Saint-Gilloise over the signing of 6ft 9in goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen, who was once on the books at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ipswich are preparing for life back in the English top-flight after securing automatic promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking last season, finishing second with 84 points under former boss Kieran McKenna.