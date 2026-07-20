Transfer news and rumours: Manchester United 22-year-old wants to leave, Sunderland in Folarin Balogun blow

By Darren Plant | 20 Jul 2026 12:54 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 12:54

Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek has revealed that he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

In six years since signing for the Red Devils, the 22-year-old has failed to make a competitive appearance.

However, making 41 Championship outings on loan at Bristol City in 2025-26 has enhanced the reputation of the former Czech Republic Under-20 international.

Speaking after playing the second half of the 1-0 defeat to Wrexham on Saturday, Vitek told reporters that he was ready to become a number one elsewhere.

He said: "I feel great and ready to go again somewhere to be, hopefully, number one, so we will see. We will see what is going to happen.

"At the moment, I am still here, but we will see. I hope so. I hope there will be some interest. I think you will know when things are more concrete."

With Karl Darlow being signed to be deputy to Senne Lammens, Vitek is currently in line to be third choice at best.

© Iconsport / Paul Kitagaki Jr. / ZUMA Press Wire

Sunderland behind in Balogun race

Meanwhile, Sunderland are allegedly regarded as outsiders to win the race to sign Monaco forward Folarin Balgiun.

After 19 goals for Monaco in 2025-26 and an impressive World Cup campaign, the USA international is being heavily linked with a transfer.

Sunderland are said to be interested in handing the former Arsenal and Middlesbrough man a return to English football.

Nevertheless, as per Mundo Deportivo, Juventus are best placed to sign the 25-year-old during the summer window.

That is despite the Italian giants needing to generate funds if they are to meet Monaco's reported €50m (£42.44m) asking price.

Borussia Dortmund have also been credited as admirers of Balogun.

© Imago / Focus Images

Celtic to cash in on prized asset?

In Scotland, Celtic are allegedly prepared to part ways with Arne Engels during the summer window.

The 22-year-old has contributed 17 goals and 21 assists from 98 appearances since arriving in Glasgow two years ago.

However, such a return has only led to greater interest in his signature, with Nottingham Forest having been linked with the Belgium international in January.

According to Football Insider, Celtic are willing to cash in on Engels for less than the £25m that they were rejecting earlier this year.

Fulham, Crystal Palace and Dortmund are all said to be monitoring the situation.

From the player's perspective, he is said to want a move to a higher-profile European club at this stage of his career.