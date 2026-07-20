Tottenham Hotspur lineup vs. MK Dons: Predicted XI for Spurs' first pre-season friendly, with Tonali and Fernandes in contention

By Jonathan O'Shea | 20 Jul 2026 11:11 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 11:13

Amid a busy summer on the transfer scene, Tottenham Hotspur will start warming up for the new Premier League campaign on Wednesday, when they meet MK Dons for a training ground friendly.

Roberto De Zerbi has embarked on a big rebuild after narrowly securing top-flight survival, with midfield pair Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali costing almost £200m between them - as neither played at the World Cup, they might be involved in midweek.

Fellow new boys Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi were among a big Spurs contingent at FIFA's top tournament, but most are still on leave. Like Senesi, club captain Cristian Romero and Spain star Pedro Porro both featured in Sunday's final and will be jetting off on holiday.

Flying full-back Djed Spence - the subject of intense transfer speculation following his England displays - is also unavailable, while De Zerbi is still missing several men due to injury.

Long-term absentees Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert and Dejan Kulusevski are all on the road to recovery; veteran defender Ben Davies has been sidelined by an ankle injury since January and may not be ready to start.

More likely, Tottenham will turn to their young guns, including Mikey Moore, who has returned to North London after a successful loan spell with Rangers.

Fellow academy graduates Will Lankshear and Jamie Donley could also feature - along with Under-21s captain Alfie Dorrington - and there is the potential for fielding different teams in either half.

De Zerbi certainly has plenty of options to choose from, even if Luka Vuskovic, Radu Dragusin, Alfie Devine, Alejo Veliz and Yves Bissouma have all departed, while loan deals for Randal Kolo Muani and Joao Palhinha were not renewed.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Austin; Adewole, Dorrington, Phillips, Souza; Gray, Gallagher; Donley, Maddison, Moore; Lankshear