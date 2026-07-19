Tottenham transfer news: Djed Spence price revealed before 'meeting' with European giants as Roberto De Zerbi shapes defence

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Jul 2026 18:49

Inter Milan are reported to have scheduled a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur for defender Djed Spence.

The World Cup will end on Sunday, and once Argentina or Spain are crowned champions, attention will be diverted back to domestic football.

Tottenham have been one of the most active sides in the Premier League so far, spending in excess of £235m on the likes of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

Given Roberto De Zerbi's side have been so active in terms of incomings, it would not be surprising if there were a number of exits, with players such as Djed Spence linked with moves away.

A new report from La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Inter Milan have scheduled a meeting with Spurs for the Englishman, and they are prepared to make a €35m (£29.75m) offer.

© Imago / Uwe Kraft

Djed Spence latest: Why Spurs are willing to sell

Spence was criticised for his displays with the English national team during the earlier stages of the World Cup, but his intensity and energy won over fans as the tournament progressed.

It would seem odd for Spurs to sell the full-back after a strong summer showing, but he is unlikely to find minutes on either flank next term at club level.

Tottenham signed left-back Andrew Robertson for free, and Pedro Porro is a certain inclusion on the right side of defence.

Spence is also not particularly gifted on the ball, and while he possesses immense pace, the ability of Porro to act as a creative hub is set to earn him a starting spot.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: A small squad for the Premier League

Another reason why Spurs may be willing to sell Spence is because they failed to qualify for Europe last season, meaning his minutes are likely to be severely restricted if he remains at the club.

Managers often enjoy working with smaller squads considering it allows for greater consistency in matchday lineups throughout the season.

The relaxed schedule means De Zerbi's players will have the opportunity to rest between games, giving the manager ability to keep his XI fresh, and that would further restrict Spence's time on the pitch.