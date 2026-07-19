Rangers transfer target “can’t bear” to address rumours as detailed update emerges

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Jul 2026 18:15 , Last updated: 19 Jul 2026 18:18

Rangers have received a detailed update regarding their pursuit of Tromso IL midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl this summer.

The Gers have experienced a busy transfer window under new head coach Derek McInnes, with nine players departing and seven player arriving at Ibrox.

Further reinforcements are expected by Rangers as they bid to improve on their third-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership last season.

While Hearts attacker Claudio Bravo has emerged as a target for Rangers, 20-year-old talent Hjerto-Dahl is also high on the club’s radar having impressed in his native Norway with Tromso.

Hjerto-Dahl, who has also been linked with Cardiff City, is currently aiming to inspire Tromso to their first Eliteserien title in six years and has made a notable impression in the 2026 campaign.

The 6ft 4in midfielder has scored seven goals in 14 league appearances this term, including a strike in Tromso’s 4-1 win over HamKAM on Saturday to keep them top of the table.

© Imago / Bildbryan

Hjerto-Dahl delivers coy update on Rangers transfer rumours

Hjerto-Dahl has since addressed his future, insisting that he is taking the rumours one day at a time as Tromo’s supporters continue to beg for him to stay put.

"I don't know what to say about the transfers," he told reporters, as quoted by The Herald. "The way we work here is that I come to training every day and enjoy it. Then I get good support from my teammates.

"When the whistle blows, my head can't be anywhere else. Then that will only lead to poor performances.

“After the match, I spoke to our fans. They asked me to stay and ask if it was the last game. I can't bear to answer that. I'm taking it day by day and week by week.

“The apparatus around me takes care of the rumours and the other things around. What works for me is going into matches with full focus on what I'm going to do."

Meanwhile, Tromso sporting director Lars Petter Kraemer-Andressen has suggested that Hjerto-Dahl’s valuation will keep climbing should his strong start to the campaign continue.

He told 2Sport: “We always sell if the price is right and the timing is right for it, and we have said that and we will do that too. It's natural things, not something we focus on.

© Iconsport / Azzuu

Rangers target Hjerto-Dahl told ‘not to worry’ about future transfer

“It has become a natural part of where we stand as a club, and the steps we have taken in recent years. We have many attractive players, and of course it is important for our entire operation.

“We have to sell players to be able to operate at this level, and then we want them to be attractive. At the same time, we want to take as many points as possible and advance in Europe. That is the dilemma we are constantly facing.

“Players with us get the opportunity to move on, but maybe not always as quickly as they would like. We know that several of those sitting in the locker room here will have good careers abroad in the coming years. They don't need to worry. Even if they stress a little now and then, they will get the opportunity.

“We are betting that the price will only increase and that more clubs will come on board. It is an interesting time in the window. A lot of clubs haven't done much yet, so it will be exciting to see what happens in the next period.

“Then it is good to be good in a period where the clubs will make decisions. We are happy with the squad, and things can happen without us having to do anything. At the same time, we always try to stay one window ahead.

“We are happy with the squad we have, but then we will see if anyone comes up who is interesting to us.”

Hjerto-Dahl, who is valued at €10m (£8.5m) by transfermarkt, still has three years remaining on his contract at Tromso.