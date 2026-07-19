‘Doing everything they can’: Latest on Rodri’s Man City future amid 'unhappy' Real Madrid transfer rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Jul 2026 17:35 , Last updated: 19 Jul 2026 17:39

Manchester City remain determined to tie star midfielder Rodri down to a new long-term contract amid persistent links with a transfer to Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and the Citizens are in danger of losing the Spaniard for free if they fail to agree terms over a new deal.

Rodri is currently preparing to captain Spain in the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday evening, as La Roja bid to lift their second world title.

The midfielder revealed at the start of June that he will put a decision over his future on hold until after the World Cup, refusing to commit his long-term future to Man City.

Speaking before Sunday’s final, Rodri told Diario AS, “Right now, as I said before the World Cup, I have a contract at my club and it will be something I want to settle when it ends.

“Quite important is the challenge [of a final against Argentina], we have to think about this. Raising the level will help me make a decision. Obviously I’m happy with the performance but we’re a little step away now from glory.”

© Imago / Xinhua

Real Madrid ‘unhappy’ with Rodri links as transfer stance becomes clear

Rodri is thought to be keen to return to Spain before he retires and would be open to the possibility of joining Real Madrid should the opportunity arise.

However, The Athletic reports that Los Blancos currently have no intention of signing Rodri, while people close to the midfielder are said to have expressed surprise in the past that the Spanish giants have not shown an interest in him.

Sources close to Enrique Riquelme, who lost the presidential election to Florentino Perez, insist that Rodri wanted to sign for the club and would have done had Riquelme taken control at the Bernabeu.

While separate sources close to some senior players at Real Madrid have spoken about how good the signing of Rodri would be for the club, Madrid are said to be unhappy by how the midfielder’s name has been constantly linked to them this summer.

Real Madrid, now managed by Jose Mourinho and have already signed Bernardo Silva from Man City on a free transfer this summer, have not contacted the Citizens, Rodri or his representatives and are not expected to make a move for him this summer.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Man City pushing to agree new Rodri contract this summer

As for Man City, they 'have been doing everything they can' to persuade Rodri to sign a new contract, but Enzo Maresca’s side have yet to make much progress and plan to hold further talks with him after the World Cup.

Following a troublesome spell on the sidelines through injury, Rodri played 33 times for Man City across all competitions last season and has since returned to his imperious self on the global stage with Spain.

No player at this summer’s World Cup has recorded more touches (794) completed more passes (655) and line-breaking passes (106) than Rodri, who has been a key cog in the Spanish machine en route to the final, including a stellar midfield display in the semi-final win over France.

Rodri, who won Euro 2024 with Spain, will become the first La Roja captain since Iker Casillas in 2010 to lift the World Cup should Luis de la Fuente’s side beat reigning champions Argentina.

Man City’s No.16 would also join an exclusive list of players to win the World Cup, Champions League and Ballon d’Or, further cementing his status as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.

Under the tutelage of legendary manager Pep Guardiola, Rodri has won 13 trophies at Man City since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2019, including four Premier League titles, while he has made a total of 298 appearances in all competitions.