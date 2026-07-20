Preview: Stevenage vs West Ham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 20 Jul 2026 11:03 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 11:13

West Ham United will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a pre-season friendly against Stevenage on Wednesday night.

The Hammers played out a 1-1 draw with National League team Southend United in a friendly on Saturday, while Stevenage drew 0-0 with Andorra in their first pre-season fixture.

Match preview

Stevenage finished sixth in League One last season to secure a spot in the playoffs, but they fell short in the semi-finals, losing 3-0 on aggregate to Stockport County, who were ultimately beaten by Bolton Wanderers in the final.

The Boro are therefore preparing for another campaign in the third tier, and they opened their pre-season with a goalless draw against Gerard Pique-owned Andorra on Saturday.

Stevenage have made three signings so far this summer, bringing in Terry Taylor, Josh Magennis and Oliver Sanderson, while there have been a host of departures on free transfers, including Harvey White and Charlie Goode.

Alex Revell's side will take on West Ham, Millwall and Colchester United in their final three friendlies of the summer before facing Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Cup on August 7.

Stevenage will then begin their 2026-27 League One campaign away to Burton Albion on August 15, and another promotion challenge could be on the cards.

© Iconsport / PA Images

West Ham, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Southend United in their first official friendly of the summer.

The Hammers took a strong squad down to Roots Hall but were unable to pick up the victory, with the National League outfit impressing for large parts of the contest.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side now have three friendlies against Stevenage, Rangers and Magdeburg before opening their 2026-27 campaign in the EFL Cup against Portsmouth on August 8, eight days before their Championship opener away to Burnley.

West Ham have only made one signing so far this summer, bringing in Keiber Lamadrid on a permanent basis from Venezuelan football.

The Hammers have allowed four first-team players to leave, meanwhile, including Mateus Fernandes, who has joined Tottenham Hotspur in an £85m deal.

Stevenage friendlies form:

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West Ham friendlies form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Alamy

Stevenage could hand a first start to Josh Magennis on Wednesday, with the 35-year-old making the move to the club from Exeter City this summer.

Head coach Revell will make full use of his squad in this contest, with Phoenix Patterson and Jamie Reid also expected to be named in the starting side.

Meanwhile, there should be a spot in midfield for Louis Thompson.

As for West Ham, captain Jarrod Bowen has confirmed that he is staying with the Hammers this summer, and the Englishman is again in line to start on Wednesday.

However, Tomas Soucek is injured for the Championship outfit, while Edson Alvarez, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Crysencio Summerville will all be absent due to their involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

Pablo is again set to feature in the final third of the field, with West Ham expected to start strong before a number of changes are made as the contest develops.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wildin, Piergianni, Freestone, Okwara; Thompson, Houghton, Campbell, Patterson; Reid, Magennis

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Scarles; Kante, Ward-Prowse, Earthy; Bowen, Pablo, Lamadrid

We say: Stevenage 1-2 West Ham United

Stevenage are set to provide strong opposition for West Ham, which is what the Hammers will want at this stage of their preparations for the new campaign, but the Championship outfit should have enough quality to claim the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

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