Transfer news and rumours today: Leeds open talks to sign £21m midfielder, Euro club eye move for £39m West Ham attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 19 Jul 2026 12:13

Leeds United have reportedly opened talks to sign Lyon midfielder Pavel Sulc during the summer transfer window.

Sulc joined Lyon from Viktoria Plzen last summer and registered 15 goals and 10 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

According to Foot Mercato, Leeds are stepping up their efforts to sign the 25-year-old as they look to capitalise on Lyon's current financial concerns.

Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have all been linked with the Czech international in recent months, but the Whites have now intensified their pursuit.

The midfielder remains under contract at Lyon until 2029, and the French club reportedly value him at around €25m (£21m), although he is considered an indispensable member of Paulo Fonseca's squad.

AS Roma eye move for Crysencio Summerville?

© Iconsport / Heuler Andrey / ZUMA Press Wire

AS Roma are reportedly growing increasingly confident of signing West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville this summer.

The 24-year-old impressed for the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup and is widely expected to leave the Hammers following their relegation to the Championship.

The Dutch winger has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, but Roma now appear poised to hijack the deal.

According to Sky Sports News, the Italian club are proposing a deal worth around £39m (€46m) for Summerville, who is understood to be open to the move.

The Red Devils are unlikely to pursue a new winger unless they first offload Marcus Rashford, who is reportedly set to report for pre-season training under Michael Carrick.

Everton eye move for Genk right-back?

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Genk right-back Zakaria El Ouahdi this summer, but face competition from Italian side AS Roma, with both clubs owned by the Friedkin Group.

The Toffees are keen to strengthen at right-back as they search for a long-term successor to Seamus Coleman, with Ouahdi emerging as a leading target.

According to Africa Foot, Ouahdi's performances for Genk have attracted interest from several European clubs, with Roma said to be particularly impressed by the Morocco international.

Everton could also face competition from Crystal Palace and PSV Eindhoven for the right-back, who is reportedly valued at around €15m (£12.76m).

Ouahdi registered 12 goals and six assists in 45 appearances across all competitions last season and has two years remaining on his current contract.

Nottingham Forest eye move for midfielder?

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Nottingham Forest are reportedly among the clubs tracking Estudiantes midfielder Mikel Amondarain this summer.

Forest are looking to strengthen their midfield following the club-record £116m sale of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City.

According to Ole (h/t Sport Witness), both Forest and Bologna are monitoring Amondarain after Estudiantes rejected a €6m (£5.2m) bid from Real Betis.

The Argentine club are looking to raise funds through player sales during the transfer window and view Amondarain as one of their most valuable assets.

The 21-year-old is under contract until 2028, with Estudiantes reportedly willing to negotiate his departure if the right offer arrives.