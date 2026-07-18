Transfer news and rumours today: "Difficult" Bournemouth decision, Aston Villa deal, Leeds United's next target

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Jul 2026 21:12

Bournemouth boss Marco Rose has expressed confidence that the club can keep Junior Kroupi, Alex Scott and Rayan this summer window.

The Cherries will embark on their first ever European campaign next season, and they will need a strong squad to deal with the demands of the Europa League and the Premier League.

However, a number of their star players have been linked with exits, including Eli Junior Kroupi, Alex Scott and Rayan.

Manager Rose was hopeful that Bournemouth could persuade the trio to stay at the Vitality beyond this summer, telling reporters: "The first four days, we are in touch and my feeling is that the boys are feeling really good here. Kroupi made great improvement last season, so I think for him there’s no ceiling.

"Even he knows that he’s in a good place to improve. He’s playing in Europe, he’ll have many games and he’s playing in the most competitive and intensive league in the world.

"So far I don’t have the feeling that anyone is trying to leave the club. I think Alex knows what he has with this club, and it’s always about the right moment to do the next step, because if you are a young player and you do steps – and nowadays it happens many times – too fast, too quick, then it’s getting difficult."

Bournemouth would also be justified in asking for significant sums for their star players given the extraordinary transfer fees Premier League clubs have spent so far this window.

© Imago / Sportimage

Aston Villa have completed the signing of midfielder Johan Manzambi from Freiburg for a fee of £59.5m.

The 20-year-old excelled for Switzerland at the World Cup, scoring three goals while also registering two assists in five games.

Manzambi was thought to be a key target of Newcastle United, who had agreed a fee with Freiburg for his transfer, but the player himself was reportedly not keen on the move.

Villa quickly emerged as contenders for the Swiss international, and the club soon agreed a deal with the midfielder and his club for a club-record £59.5m.

Manzambi can play in deeper midfield roles, and he could be seen as a replacement for Youri Tielemans, but he may be seen as the long-term successor to Morgan Rogers.

© Iconsport / Newspix

Leeds United are on alert because Brighton & Hove Albion are prepared to sell goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, the latest report has claimed.

After finishing 14th in the Premier League in 2025-26, Leeds will be looking to strengthen ahead of what could be a difficult campaign.

Boss Daniel Farke appears to be prioritising defence this summer given the club have already signed Sassuolo centre-back Tarik Muharemovic.

However, the exit of Illan Meslier to Arsenal and Karl Darlow to Manchester United has left the team's goalkeeping department light of numbers.

TEAMtalk claim that Brighton would be willing to sell shot-stopper Rushworth this summer as long as Bart Verbruggen remains at the club, and that could open the doors for a switch to Leeds United.