How a handful of World Cup matches used to be enough to earn a contract in European football

By Alexis Pereira | 18 Jul 2026 20:13

With scouting networks now targeting younger and younger talents, it is increasingly rare to see a South American, African or Asian player sign for a European club after emerging at a World Cup. In past decades, however, the tournament was a genuine launchpad for several careers — as these five examples illustrate.

Some careers turn on just a handful of matches. A global tournament, a few eye-catching performances, and an entire professional life can shift direction. Before the era of around-the-clock media coverage and globalised scouting, the World Cup was for a long time the defining shop window for players operating outside the reach of European recruiters.

A decisive goal, a string of saves or a tournament of real quality were sometimes enough to convince a club on the continent to act. Five careers demonstrate that mechanism at work, through a combination of fortune, managerial instinct and reward for exceptional performance.

Park Ji-Sung — the player Guus Hiddink took with him

At the 2002 World Cup, co-hosted by South Korea, Park Ji-Sung scored the goal that eliminated Portugal and propelled his country to a historic semi-final. The performance did not escape the attention of his national team boss, Guus Hiddink, who took over PSV Eindhoven a few months later. In late 2002, the Dutch coach brought his former midfielder over from Japanese club Kyoto Purple Sanga. The gamble paid off. Park established himself in the Netherlands before joining Manchester United in 2005, going on to make more than 200 appearances for the club.

Cafu — pushed into a World Cup final and never looked back

© Iconsport / Eric Renard / Icon Sport

A substitute for Jorginho at the start of the 1994 World Cup in the United States, Cafu came on for his injured team-mate after just 22 minutes in the final against Italy, going on to play the bulk of the match in a game Brazil won on penalties. Armed with a first world title, the Brazilian right-back signed for Real Zaragoza in early 1995, where he won the Cup Winners' Cup — although he did not feature in the final. His Spanish adventure was brief, but it marked the starting point of a European career that would take him on to Roma and then AC Milan.

Madjer — the World Cup before the backheel

In 1982, Algeria produced one of the defining results in the history of African football by beating West Germany, with a goal from Rabah Madjer. That victory, remembered in perpetuity despite Algeria's controversial elimination following the infamous match between West Germany and Austria, brought Madjer to the attention of French clubs. In 1983, the forward signed for Racing Club de Paris. After a spell at Tours, he truly blossomed at Porto from 1985 onwards, eventually entering legend with his backheel in the 1987 European Cup final against Bayern Munich.

Gilberto Silva — from world champion to Invincible

© Imago

An unexpected starter for Brazil at the 2002 World Cup following Emerson's injury, Gilberto Silva played every minute of all seven matches as the Selecao lifted the trophy. His commanding midfield displays persuaded Arsene Wenger to bring him to Arsenal in August 2002 for approximately £2.1m. He quickly became a key figure in the Gunners' engine room and went on to be part of the Invincibles side that went the entire 2003-04 Premier League season unbeaten.

Badou Zaki — the goalkeeper who opened a door for Africa

Captain and goalkeeper of Morocco at the 1986 World Cup, Badou Zaki was one of the architects of the first time an African nation reached the knockout stages of a World Cup. His saves against England and Portugal earned him the African Player of the Year award. In the wake of that tournament, he joined Real Mallorca, where he spent six seasons including a Copa del Rey final appearance in 1991.