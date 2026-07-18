2026 World Cup final: "Exceptionally well-oiled machine" Spain are favourites against Argentina

By Matt Law | 18 Jul 2026 18:22 , Last updated: 18 Jul 2026 18:24

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup final, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses Spain and their chances of overcoming the holders Argentina.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "The performance of the tournament"

Spain vs. Argentina preview

I thought they were just unbelievable in every aspect of the game. Off the ball, on the ball, the way they controlled the game, the way they took away France's weapons.

I read a lot afterwards about what if Mbappe had done this, or Dembele had done this, or Olise had done this, but Spain didn't allow them to do that. Their shape this summer has been incredible.

If you can't get Pedri in your midfield, you've probably got quite a good midfield - Fabian Ruiz is that man in the middle at the moment. He's been terrific.

Rodri has maybe not been at his absolute top form at every stage, but he's been an absolute giant in the middle for Spain. They're chasing the defensive record - only one goal conceded at this World Cup.

The record for the fewest goals conceded by World Cup winners is two, shared by France in 1998, Italy in 2006 and Spain in 2010.

If Spain keep a clean sheet in this game, they'll take that defensive record outright. I fancied France and Spain as the two favourites pre-tournament.

I saw something about how good Pedro Porro has been this summer.

Romero has been great for Argentina and Djed Spence has been one of the successes for England, so the Tottenham fans are probably thinking they've got this one covered - and with Van de Ven as well, a great defender, three players who have excelled at this World Cup.

The full backs for Spain have been terrific. Nico Williams' absence, being in and out, has given Alex Baena the chance to step up and he's been terrific. A really clever footballer who can take the ball under pressure, pick a pass, a really intelligent player.

Lamine Yamal hasn't quite had an unbelievable tournament - he's been okay in patches, winning the penalty against France, but he's not been at his top level.

He's still a teenager and will have many more tournaments to show his quality. But this is just the absolute epitome of an excellent team: excellent shape, all players who know what they're doing, a midfield that works.

Cubarsi has been unbelievable. When he first broke through at Barcelona there was talk about him being the next top centre-back, and this World Cup he's delivered on that.

Laporte has been fantastic. Unai Simon is really good, a really dominant figure.

Dani Olmo's performances of late have been of a really high level - someone who perhaps goes under the radar a little bit, but he's been excellent.

It's just an exceptionally well-oiled machine. Spain last time out against France was definitely the performance of the tournament.

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