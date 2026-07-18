Mo Salah transfer news: Former Liverpool winger 'agrees' contract with new club but faces prospect of no Champions League

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Jul 2026 18:20 , Last updated: 18 Jul 2026 18:20

Mohamed Salah has agreed a two-year deal to sign for Besiktas, the newest report has claimed.

After leaving Liverpool in 2025-26, in part because he fell out with sacked boss Arne Slot, the winger has been linked with a number of clubs.

Teams in the Saudi Pro League have long been credited with an interest in the forward, but so too have sides from Europe, especially those in Serie A.

Salah has more recently been reported to be a target of MLS teams, but some outlets had claimed that he would prefer to remain in Europe.

Speaking to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, journalist Sercan Dikme has reported that Salah has agreed a two-year contract with Besiktas, and his signing will be formalised in the coming days.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Mo Salah future: Is Besiktas the right move for winger?

While few expected Salah to agree a move to the Turkish Super Lig, especially to a club that will not compete in the Champions League next season, the potential transfer could help build his legacy even further.

The 34-year-old helped Liverpool rise back to the top of English football, winning two Premier League titles, and he looks set to join a Besiktas team that have not won the league title for five seasons.

In fact, his prospective club have only won the title once in their last nine seasons, with their first-placed finish in 2020-21 the only time they ended in the top two in that stretch.

Should Salah lead Besiktas to a league title, he will further cement his status as one of the best forwards to have played in Europe.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Mo Salah to Besiktas: Will he move to MLS or Saudi Pro League?

If the report is to be believed, Salah would be contracted to stay at Besiktas until he is 36, and he would almost certainly be close to retiring from football at that age.

The Turkish club are unlikely to pay the same type of wages that sides in the Saudi Pro League could have offered, while a move to MLS would have significantly boosted the Egyptian's brand image.

Having left Liverpool despite originally signing a two-year deal in 2025, perhaps Salah would have the power to move after a season with Besiktas.

Teams in the Saudi Pro League and MLS would likely still be interested in the Egyptian next summer, but it may be his last chance to secure a move to those divisions.

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