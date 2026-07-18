Mohamed Salah next club: Agent dismisses reports of Besiktas agreement after Liverpool exit

By Ben Sully | 18 Jul 2026 01:13

Mohamed Salah's agent has dismissed speculation that his client has agreed a deal with Turkish side Besiktas.

The 34-year-old forward is without a club after calling time on his memorable nine-year stay at Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Salah put any decisions over his club future on hold while he represented Egypt at the 2026 World Cup, where he registered three goal contributions in his country's journey to the last 16.

On Friday morning, Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to deliver an update on the Egyptian's future.

"We still do not know where Mohamed will play next season, but we may know very soon," Abbas wrote.

© Iconsport / Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press via ZUMA Press

Salah agent denies Besiktas agreement

French outlet Foot Mercato then claimed that Salah had reached an agreement with Besiktas over a one-year contract, with an option for an additional year.

The report stated Besiktas's proposal would see Salah earn €10m (£8.5m) a year, plus a further €2m (£1.7m) in bonuses.

However, Abbas has dismissed the suggestion that an agreement is in place in a fresh social media post.

Writing on X, he said: "I personally do not know where Mohamed will play next season. What does that tell you?

© Iconsport / SPI

What are Salah's alternative options?

While Besiktas appear to be in the mix, Salah has been linked with a number of potential destinations, including a move to the MLS.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Sporting Kansas City were the best-placed MLS franchise to sign the Liverpool legend.

The Saudi Pro League has also been mentioned as a possible option, although Salah is believed to be keen to continue his career in Europe.

Such a stance could open the door to a return to Italy, while Chelsea have been linked with an unlikely move for their former attacker.