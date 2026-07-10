Mo Salah news: New 'favourite' emerges in race for Liverpool legend amid rumours of Egypt star's transfer preference

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Jul 2026 23:19 , Last updated: 10 Jul 2026 23:20

Sporting Kansas City have emerged as the favourite MLS club for Mohamed Salah's signature, though he would prefer to remain in Europe, the latest report has claimed.

Now that Egypt have exited the World Cup, Mo Salah will want to secure a move to his next team as soon as possible ahead of 2026-27.

Few could have predicted that he would leave Liverpool after a remarkable 2024-25, but the Merseysiders released him from the remaining year of his contract at the end of last season.

The 34-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, including teams from the Saudi Pro League and in Europe.

A new report from The Athletic claims that Sporting Kansas City are the leading MLS side in the race for Salah's signature, but while he is open to the move, his preference would be to remain in Europe.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Mohamed Salah transfer news: Is he still good enough for Europe?

Salah was repeatedly criticised by the likes of Jamie Carragher in 2025-26, with the pundit insisting that the winger was past his best.

A return of seven goals and seven assists in the Premier League last season might support Carragher's assertion, but it should be remembered that the entire Liverpool squad struggled.

While the 34-year-old was undoubtedly not at the peak of his powers in 2025-26, a number of forwards found it difficult to make an impact in the league that campaign.

Bukayo Saka only scored five goals and produced seven assists for Arsenal last term, numbers that Salah bettered for the worst Liverpool side since 2015-16 in terms of points (60).

© Iconsport / SUSA

Mo Salah future: Who should he join?

Salah played in a more central role for Egypt at the World Cup and demonstrated his ability to play threatening passes in behind opposition defences.

The 34-year-old could be an asset in those areas for a number of sides from Serie A, a league he played in before joining Liverpool, and the slower pace of the division would suit his ageing legs.

Other clubs across Europe could also benefit from Salah joining, including the likes of Atletico Madrid, who may be on the lookout for an Antoine Griezmann replacement.