Spain 2-1 Belgium: Mikel Merino is La Roja's hero once more as Arsenal man comes up trumps in knockout rounds

By Matt Law | 10 Jul 2026 22:06 , Last updated: 10 Jul 2026 22:09

Mikel Merino scored a late winner as Spain recorded a 2-1 victory over Belgium in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup on Friday.

Fabian Ruiz sent Spain ahead in the 30th minute, but Belgium were level in the 41st minute courtesy of an excellent header from Charles De Ketelaere.

It appeared that the match would be heading for extra-time, but Merino had other ideas, as the super-sub came up with a 88th-minute winner to send La Roja into the final four.

Merino struck a late winner off the bench against Portugal in the last round and again proved his worth on Friday, with the Arsenal man the hero for the 2010 world champions.

Spain 2-1 Belgium: What just happened?

Mikel Merino has come off the bench to score in back-to-back World Cup knockout matches for Spain.



⚽️ vs Portugal (91')

⚽️ vs Belgium (88') pic.twitter.com/oCP3NjInjp — WhoScored (@WhoScored) July 10, 2026

Spain have set up what is shaping up to be a very interesting World Cup semi-final against France on Tuesday courtesy of their narrow success over Belguim.

It did appear that Spain would go on to become comfortable winners when Ruiz made the breakthrough from close range in the 30th minute.

However, the response from Belgium was excellent, with De Ketelaere becoming the first player to score past Spain at this summer's World Cup.

A mistake from Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens played a major part in Spain's winner, with the substitute, who replaced the injured Thibaut Courtois, spilling a long-range strike from Pau Cubarsi - Merino was first on the scene to convert.

On the balance of play, it was a deserved win for Spain, but the manner of the defeat was tough on Belgium, who worked so hard over the course of the match.

Spain 2-1 Belgium: The big talking point

Merino comes up trumps for Spain once again.

Courtois' substitution was a big blow for Belgium, but Lammens is an excellent goalkeeper - as he proved at Man United last season - and Merino deserves huge credit for following Cubarsi's strike in and ultimately converting into the back of the net.

Merino will be unhappy that he was not called upon sooner, but the Arsenal attacker made it late winners in back-to-back matches at this competition, having also struck in the last round against Portugal to shatter Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dream.

Spain 2-1 Belgium: The bigger picture

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Should Merino start against France in the semi-final?

It would be a surprise to see Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente introduce Merino into his first XI on Tuesday, as Mikel Oyarzabal is the starter through the middle.

Dani Olmo was excellent in midfield against Belgium, while Rodri will also start, so it is tough to see Merino featuring in the first XI against France.

However, the 30-year-old could be given the chance to decide the match late on once again, and it would not be a shock to see him take the opportunity.