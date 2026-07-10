Preview: Hammarby vs Kalmar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Jul 2026 21:24

Hammarby will continue their quest for the Allsvenskan's European spots on Sunday, when they take on visitors Kalmar at 3Arena.

After 12 matchweeks, the hosts are in second place with with 20 points, whereas Kalmar are 12th with 13 points having beaten Orgryte 3-0 on July 5.

Match preview

Hammarby's 2-1 victory over Elfsborg on July 5 means they come into the weekend's clash in the first of two Conference League qualifying spots, though they are only two points ahead of fourth-placed Elfsborg.

While they are in second place, the home side are nine points from first-placed Sirius after 11 gameweeks, and it would be surprising if they fought their way back to win their first league title since 2001.

Bajen's win was the club's first in four league fixtures, with the hosts losing their prior three games by a cumulative score of 7-3.

Over the last five games, Henrik Rydstrom's side have conceded nine goals - conceding at least two goals three times - and they also scored on nine occasions.

Hammarby's record at home has been strong this season, as while they suffered a 2-1 loss to AIK on May 24 in their most recent clash at 3Arena, they had won four and drawn one of their other five league outings at the ground.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Kalmar enjoyed a particularly dominant first half when they beat Orgryte 3-0, with the victors allowing their opponents just five touches inside the box before the interval.

Those three points could prove vital come the end of the season given the club are only two points above 14th-placed IFK Goteborg, who occupy the relegation playoff spot.

Boss Toni Koskela's side are winless in their last six meetings with Hammarby, and a loss on the weekend would be fourth in a row against their hosts.

Roda Broder rank fourth for points taken over their past five games in the Allsvenskan (nine), with the team winning three times and losing twice in that period.

However, Kalmar have been beaten in their five most recent contests on the road, conceding 11 goals while only scoring four times.

Hammarby Swedish Allsvenskan form:

W

W

L

L

L

W

Hammarby form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

L

W

Kalmar Swedish Allsvenskan form:

L

W

L

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago

Hammarby full-back Hampus Skoglund was taken off injured last time out, so expect replacement Ibrahima Fofana to start.

The right-back may be joined in defence by central defenders Victor Eriksson and Frederik Winther, while Markus Karlsson and Tesfaldet Tekie are likely to feature in midfield.

Striker Paulos Abraham will hope to score his seventh league goal of the season, though his chances of doing so may depend on whether number 10 Nahir Besara can adequately supply him.

Kalmar centre-forward Malcolm Stolt is not scheduled to return to action until later this month, and his absence could lead to appearances up front for Anthony Olusanya and Abdussalam Magashy.

In the middle of the pitch, Robert Gojani and Carl Gustafsson will likely retain their places, while centre-backs Zakarias Ravik and Melker Hallberg will expect to start on Sunday.

Hammarby possible starting lineup:

Hahn; Fofana, Eriksson, Winther, Persson; Karlsson, Tekie; Madjed, Besara, Lind; Abraham

Kalmar possible starting lineup:

Brolin; Jansson, Hallberg, Ravik, Larsson; Rosenqvist, Gustafsson, Gojani, Sagoe Jr; Magashy, Olusanya

We say: Hammarby 2-2 Kalmar

Hammarby have only recently arrested a concerning losing streak, so it is difficult to predict that they will take three points on Sunday.

However, given Kalmar have travelled poorly despite their positive momentum in the league, a draw may be the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.