Preview: Elfsborg vs Hammarby - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Jul 2026 22:40

Elfsborg will look to extend their unbeaten run when they host Hammarby in Sunday's Allsvenskan clash at Boras Arena.

The Yellow Ones sit third in the table and are unbeaten in their last six league matches, while Hammarby are just one point behind them in fourth.

Match preview

Bjorn Hamberg has returned to club duties following his stint as Graham Potter's assistant with Sweden at the 2026 World Cup, and his first task will be to guide Elfsborg back to winning ways.

Although Elfsborg have suffered just one league defeat this season, Hamberg will be concerned by their recent form, with his side winless in their last four Allsvenskan matches.

The Elegants began the 2026 campaign in fine fashion, beating Goteborg 2-0 before winning three of their opening four league games.

However, their form has dipped since the 2-1 defeat to Kalmar, with Elfsborg managing just one win in their last six matches.

Another concern for Hamberg is his side's defensive record, as Elfsborg have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven of their last eight matches.

© Imago

Hammarby head into this contest on the back of three consecutive Allsvenskan defeats and four losses in all competitions in last five matches, leaving Henrik Rydstrom under pressure to halt the slide.

The Stockholm outfit will, however, take confidence from a 4-1 victory over Hacken in a friendly during the World Cup break, although their defensive frailties remain a concern.

Hammarby have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last five competitive matches, conceding seven goals across their previous three outings.

Their away form also leaves plenty to be desired, having collected just four points from five league matches while posting a negative goal difference.

After winning five of their opening eight league games and drawing two, Hammarby's campaign has lost momentum.

The World Cup break may have provided the perfect opportunity to regroup and address the issues that have crept into their performances.

Elfsborg Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Elfsborg form (all competitions):

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Hammarby Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Hammarby form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Hamberg has no major injury concerns to contend with, although he will be without defender Sebastian Holmen, who is suspended after accumulating too many yellow cards.

Leo Ostman has enjoyed an impressive campaign, scoring four league goals, and the 20-year-old is expected to start ahead of Frederik Ihler, who has found the net twice this season.

In midfield, Julius Magnusson and Simon Olsson have been outstanding and should both retain their places.

Hammarby also have an almost fully fit squad, with Sourou Kone their only notable absentee as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Nahir Besara has been one of the standout performers in the Allsvenskan this season, recording five goals and five assists in just 10 starts.

The attacking trio of Besara, Victor Lind and Montader Madjed have all shown encouraging form, and if they can rediscover some consistency, Hammarby should soon return to winning ways.

Elfsborg possible starting lineup:

Pettersson; Wikstrom, Mohammed, Isherwood, Hult; Magnusson, Olsson; Hedlund, Beck, Zeneli; Ostman

Hammarby possible starting lineup:

Hahn; Persson, Winther, Eriksson, Skoglund; Tekie, Karlsson; Lind, Besara, Madjed; Abraham

We say: Elfsborg 1-1 Hammarby

Elfsborg boast a respectable home record, having collected 12 points from six league matches, although they head into this fixture on a four-game winless run. Hammarby, meanwhile, have struggled on their travels and have also lost three consecutive league matches.

With just one point separating the two sides in the table, this promises to be a closely fought contest, and we are backing Hammarby to come away with at least a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.