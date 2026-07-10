Liverpool transfer news: Reds battle Arsenal for 'versatile' £21m defender

By Saikat Mandal | 10 Jul 2026 14:06

Liverpool and Arsenal could reportedly go head-to-head for RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida during the summer transfer window.

The Reds are looking to strengthen their squad, particularly in the attacking department, and have already signed Daniel Munoz from Osasuna.

Arsenal have their own priorities, including strengthening their midfield, and have been heavily linked with a move for Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes.

However, both clubs could also be in the market for a new defender this summer, with reinforcing the right-back position reportedly on the agenda.

Liverpool and Arsenal eye move for Lutsharel Geertruida?

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal have added Geertruida to their shortlist of right-back targets.

The 25-year-old spent the majority of his career at Feyenoord, making 202 appearances for the Dutch club and scoring 24 goals.

The Netherlands international joined RB Leipzig in the summer of 2024 and has made 35 appearances for the Bundesliga side, scoring once.

Last season, he spent time on loan at Sunderland, where he made 28 Premier League appearances, reportedly catching the attention of both Arsenal and Liverpool.

Geertruida is valued at around £21m, while the Reds have reportedly already held talks with the player's representatives.

Lutsharel Geertruida could be interesting option for Arsenal and Liverpool

© Imago

Right-back is one position Arsenal could strengthen if they decide to allow Ben White to leave this summer.

Liverpool already have Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong in their squad, but Geertruida's ability to play at centre-back and in defensive midfield makes him an attractive option.

The Netherlands international is also available for a reasonable fee, and the two Premier League giants may be reluctant to pass up the opportunity to sign such a versatile player.