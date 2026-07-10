Preview: SK Brann vs Start - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 10 Jul 2026 13:19 , Last updated: 10 Jul 2026 13:23

SK Brann will be aiming to recover from three successive defeats in the Eliteserien when they resume their campaign at home to Start on Sunday.

The hosts are currently 11th in the Eliteserien table, while Start sit at the bottom of the division, claiming only seven points from their 12 matches to date.

Match preview

Brann have a record of four wins, one draw and seven defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with 13 points leaving them in 11th spot in the division.

The Pride of Bergen sit two points ahead of 14th-placed Kristiansund, but they struggled for form ahead of the season break, losing three straight games to Aalesund, Bodo/Glimt and Sarpsborg 08, with their last success coming in the middle of May against KFUM Oslo.

Eirik Horneland's side have played two friendlies since the break in the campaign, beating Aarhus Fremad 2-1 on June 26 before losing 2-1 to Kristiansund on July 3.

Brann have only picked up six points from their five home league matches this season, which is the joint-worst record in the division at this stage.

The Pride of Bergen are three-time Eliteserien champions, with their last success coming in 2007, while they were runners-up during the 2024 campaign.

Start, meanwhile, have struggled this season, boasting a record of one win, four draws and seven losses from 12 matches to collect seven points, which has left them at the bottom.

Azar Karadas' side have the worst defensive record in the division, conceding 28 times, which is a concern when it comes to their chances of remaining in the top flight.

Start are competing in the Eliteserien for the first time since 2020, finishing second in 1. divisjon last term to secure a return to the top flight.

The visitors entered the season break off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Fredrikstad, while they lost 4-0 to Bodo/Glimt in a friendly on July 4, so their preparations for their return to action have not been ideal, further increasing the pressure ahead of this match.

SK Brann Norwegian Eliteserien form:

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Start Norwegian Eliteserien form:

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Team News

Brann will be missing Mathias Dyngeland, Nana Kwame Boakye, Denzel De Roeve, Sakarias Opsahl, Eggert Aron Gudmundsson, Niklas Castro and Saevar Atli Magnusson on Sunday through injury.

Kristian Eriksen is again set for a spot in the final third of the field, while Ulrik Mathisen should shake off a thigh problem to operate at centre-forward.

There is also expected to be a spot in the middle of midfield for Niklas Wassberg.

As for Start, defender Altin Ujkani will miss the match through suspension, having been sent off in the team's last league game against Fredrikstad at the end of May.

As a result, there could be a spot at the back for Ousmane Toure.

Johan Meyer and Terry Benjamin are both out of the match through injury, but Jesper Cornelius is fit to lead the line for the away side this weekend.

SK Brann possible starting lineup:

Nilesen; Holten, Knudsen, Dragsnes, Soltvedt; Wassberg; Ingason, Myhre, Thorsteinsson; Mathisen, Eriksen

Start possible starting lineup:

Larsen; Reitan, Jebali, Norheim, Toure, Strannegard; Mvoue, Segberg, Ugland; Lorentzen, Cornelius

We say: SK Brann 2-0 Start

Start have found it incredibly difficult this season, and we are expecting Brann to return to winning ways in Sunday's Eliteserien contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.