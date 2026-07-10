Preview: Sandefjord vs HamKam - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 10 Jul 2026 12:46 , Last updated: 10 Jul 2026 12:49

Sandefjord and HamKam will resume their respective Eliteserien campaigns with a contest at Jotun Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The home side are currently eighth in the Eliteserien table, while HamKam are sixth, three points ahead of their opponents in this weekend's contest.

Match preview

Sandefjord have a record of four wins, two draws and five defeats from their 11 league matches this season, with 14 points leaving them in eighth position in the table.

The Boys entered the season break off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Molde, and they have only actually picked up one point from their last three matches.

Andreas Tegstrom's side were last victorious on May 10, when they beat Kristiansund 2-0, and the home team will be determined to return to winning ways at Jotun Arena.

Sandefjord have picked up eight points from their five matches on home soil this season, while HamKam are yet to win in their four league games on their travels this term.

The Boys have faced HamKam on 27 previous occasions, and both teams have posted 12 victories, with only three draws taking place throughout history.

HamKam beat Sandefjord 3-1 in their last meeting in November 2025, but Sandefjord were 2-0 winners in their last contest at Jotun Arena in April 2025.

The visitors have a record of five wins, two draws and three defeats from their 10 league matches this season, with 17 points leaving them in sixth position in the table.

Thomas Myhre's side entered the season break off the back of a 2-2 draw with Aalesund, and they have only lost one of their last seven matches in the top flight.

HamKam have played two friendlies since the break in the campaign, drawing 1-1 with Fredrikstad on June 20 before recording a 2-1 victory over Goteborg on June 27.

The Hamar-based outfit have never won Norway's top flight, with their best-ever finish at that level coming in 1970, when they claimed third.

Sandefjord Norwegian Eliteserien form:

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HamKam Norwegian Eliteserien form:

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Team News

Sandefjord have not reported any injury problems ahead of this match, so the hosts could have a full squad to choose from.

Nikolaj Moller has scored three times in 11 appearances this season, and there will once again be a spot in the final third of the field for the 23-year-old.

There should also be a position in the middle of midfield for Jakob Vester.

HamKam could also have a fully-fit squad for Sunday's contest, with no injury or suspension issues for the visitors heading into the fixture.

Henrik Udahl has been the team's main source of goals this season, scoring five times in 11 appearances, while there should also be a start for Mame Alsanne Niang, who has come up with four goals in nine outings this term.

Markus Johnsgard is also likely to be a notable starter for HamKam.

Sandefjord possible starting lineup:

Hadaya; Pedersen, Smajlovic, Lamrix, Egeli; Melchior, Mork, Vester; Patoulidis, Moller, Alte

HamKam possible starting lineup:

Sandberg; Jonsson, Gjone, Sjolstad, Amundsen-Day, Hoffmann; Johnsgard, Metcalfe, Potur; Niang, Udahl

We say: Sandefjord 1-1 HamKam

History suggests that a draw is unlikely here, with only three of their previous 27 matches finishing level. However, we are expecting a tight game to finish all level here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.