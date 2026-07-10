Sunderland transfer news: Serie A target 'seriously considering' Black Cats switch this summer

By Carter White | 10 Jul 2026 12:47

Sunderland have reportedly received encouragement in their pursuit of Roma attacker Matias Soule.

Regis Le Bris's troops are preparing for a campaign of domestic and continental action after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, consequently qualifying for the League Phase of the Europa League.

Down in the West Midlands, Unai Emery's Aston Villa are gearing up for a return to Champions League duties after winning the Europa League in 2025-26, ending their 30-year wait for a major trophy.

The Villans are looking to make serious improvements to their squad ahead of action in UEFA's elite club competition, with France international Kouadio Kone supposedly of interest to the Second City side.

On top of that, Villa have also been credited with an interest in Kone's Roma teammate Soule, who enjoyed an impressive campaign in Serie A last season, providing 11 goal contributions across 33 appearances.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Sunderland receive boost in Soule search?

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport via Sports Witness, Sunderland have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Roma youngster Soule, with a host of other clubs around the globe also admiring the player.

The report claims that the 23-year-old has already rejected lucrative advances from sides plying their trade in the Saudi Pro League, with the attacker's preference being to stay in Europe.

It is understood that Soule is excited the possibility of a summer transfer to the Premier League, and that a switch to Europa League-bound Sunderland would be 'seriously considered' by the Argentine.

Aiming to comply with financial restrictions, Roma are supposedly open to a sale of six-goal Soule before the start of the new campaign, with the Italian giants looking to pocket at least €35m (£29.7m) from any potential deal.

Florent Ghisolfi - director of football at Sunderland - is fronting the Black Cats' push for Soule having seen the attacker closely whilst at Roma, with the left-footed playmaker viewed as an 'ideal option' to bring more creativity into Le Bris's ranks.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Sunderland's seismic summer

With Europa League football on the horizon, it is imperative that Sunderland hold onto their star players this summer, whilst also adding extra bits of quality and depth to a close-knit squad.

The Black Cats were recently boosted by the comments of captain Granit Xhaka, who confirmed that he will remain at the Stadium of Light for next season despite interest from Chelsea.

Le Bris's troops will be hopeful of also retaining the services of all-action midfielder Noah Sadiki, with the DR Congo international linked to Michael Carrick's Manchester United this summer.