Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'genuine contenders' to sign £40m France international after Arsenal rejection

By Carter White | 23 Jun 2026 13:48

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly emerged as contenders in the race for Roma midfielder Manu Kone this summer.

The 25-year-old partnered Adrien Rabiot in midfield for France at the World Cup on Monday night as Didier Deschamps's troops secured a comfortable 3-0 success over Group I strugglers Iraq at Philadelphia Stadium.

Up to four goals already at the competition, Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace during the weather-impacted fixture, with Ousmane Dembele scoring his first-ever major tournament goal at the 19th attempt.

Following impressive displays for both club and country, Kone is a wanted man in the European game, with Premier League champions Arsenal recently linked with a potential move for the enforcer.

However, recent reports suggest that the Gunners' interest in the Frenchman has been overplayed, leaving the door open for another top club to swoop in and secure the talents of the player.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Tottenham 'genuine contenders' in Kone race

According to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, Tottenham have emerged as serious contenders for the signature of Roma star Kone, whose profile is set to rise even further this summer courtesy of his World Cup involvement.

The report claims that Spurs are planning to open discussions with the Serie A side over a potential £40m deal, with the Lilywhites looking to take advantage of the selling club's precarious financial situation.

Roberto De Zerbi is supposedly a massive admirer of Kone, however, Tottenham are also keen on other engine-room options, including £100m-rated Sandro Tonali, with Newcastle United reluctant to sell.

Technically a Championship footballer following West Ham United's relegation in May, Matheus Fernandes is expected to depart the London Stadium amid interest from Spurs, with the Hammers setting an asking price of £80m.

Compared to Tonali and Fernandes, Roma star Kone represents a more budget-friendly option without skimping on quality, especially considering his role for World Cup favourites France this summer.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Tottenham's trolley dash

After back-to-back 17th-placed finishes in the Premier League, Tottenham's tag as a top English club is the subject of mockery by rivals supporters who revelled in last season's North London relegation battle.

Desperate to avoid similar struggles in 2026-27, Spurs have moved fast in the summer window so far to recruit Premier League-proven quality, with Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke and Andy Robertson arriving.

With the defence of De Zerbi significantly bolstered, attention now turns to the midfield and forward areas, where France international Kone could show his impressive box-to-box abilities on the Premier League stage.