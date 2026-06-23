Chelsea transfer news: Kiano Dyer plan becomes clear as Championship clubs 'target' summer deal

By Darren Plant | 23 Jun 2026 13:25

Chelsea teenager Kiano Dyer is allegedly attracting interest from clubs in the Championship.

Having been handed a contract until 2030, the academy star is someone who is highly-regarded by Blues chiefs.

Making his first-team debut in a Conference League fixture versus FC Astana in December 2024 suggested that a pathway into the senior ranks had become clear.

However, not only does that remain the 19-year-old's only minutes in the first team, he has also since experienced an unproductive loan stint with Dutch side FC Volendam.

According to TEAMtalk, Xabi Alonso has made it clear to Chelsea's hierarchy that he would support another loan exit for the midfielder.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Which Championship clubs want Chelsea starlet Dyer?

The report alleges that Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers are both interested in negotiating a loan deal for the England Under-20 international.

Their intention would seemingly be to hand Dyer - who has made 38 appearances in Premier League 2 - with regular game time.

Chelsea are likely to only consider clubs who will deliver on that front after Dyer struggled to make an impact in the Eredivisie.

He accumulated just 26 minutes across three outings in the Dutch flight, the last of which came on October 25.

That subsequently led to his return to Stamford Bridge in January, with 13 appearances then being made for the Under-21s.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Would Chelsea consider Dyer sale?

While a loan switch seems more likely when Dyer has four years left on his Chelsea contract, BlueCo are still likely to consider permanent proposals.

If an offer of, theoretically, in the region of £1m and above was made, Chelsea could bolster their accounts with a sale that generates pure profit.

At the same time, loaning Dyer out and a club paying his wages in full would also be of considerable benefit to Chelsea when they are bidding to comply with the Premier League's financial regulations.