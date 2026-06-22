Chelsea transfer news: Florian Wirtz truth 'revealed' amid shock links to Liverpool star

By Darren Plant | 22 Jun 2026 17:39

Chelsea reportedly have no plans to try to sign Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz.

The Germany international only left Bayer Leverkusen for Anfield last summer in a club-record £100m deal.

However, the 23-year-old endured an indifferent first campaign on Merseyside, contributing seven goals and 10 assists from 49 appearances across all competitions.

With Andoni Iraola now at the helm, Liverpool are expecting improvements from the attacker, but Xabi Alonso's arrival at Chelsea has left the door open for a surprise switch to Stamford Bridge.

There have been suggestions that Chelsea are monitoring any developments with the 2026 World Cup representative.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Chelsea take stance over Liverpool star Wirtz

Nevertheless, as per football.london, the West Londoners have no intention of trying to sign Wirtz this summer.

Chelsea sources have allegedly 'rubbished speculation' that Alonso could reunite himself with Wirtz.

In two Bundesliga campaigns, he delivered 21 goals and 23 assists for Bayer Leverkusen, helping them to an historic unbeaten German top-flight season in 2023-24.

However, there is no truth in speculation with a transfer to England's capital.

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

No surprise over Wirtz, Chelsea links

Wirtz is far more suited to playing as one of two number 10s in a 3-4-2-1 formation than he is as a number 10 in a 4-2-3-1.

That was proven under Arne Slot last season, yet Chelsea were never likely to make an approach for a player who cost £100m just 12 months ago.

Not only do Chelsea need to generate funds to comply with the Premier League's financial regulations, they need established Premier League players in their squad.

Right now, Wirtz has just five goals and four assists from his 33 outings in England's top flight.