Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso influence questioned as BlueCo face making same mistakes

By Darren Plant | 19 Jun 2026 16:27

When Chelsea appointed Xabi Alonso as their new head coach, it was widely reported that BlueCo were ready to change their approach to the transfer market.

A lack of maturity, whether that be through their decision-making, dissent towards officials or vulnerability in defence, was clear throughout the second half of 2025-26.

As such, it has been suggested that Alonso will have far more influence over signings than his predecessors, who have largely been provided with young talent to nurture into stars.

However, with the summer transfer window now open and Alonso just a few weeks from overseeing the start of pre-season training, there are no signs that BlueCo will be learning from the mistakes that they have made in the past.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea to have younger squad than in 2026-27?

Chelsea chiefs are having to cope with issues outside of their control, such as the likes of experienced duo Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez wanting to move to Spain.

Cucurella has already signed for Real Madrid, while reports are suggesting that Los Blancos are preparing to ramp up their interest in Fernandez.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cucurella was Chelsea's second-oldest outfield player last season. Meanwhile, just six players in the squad were 26 or older. Fernandez is 25 years of age.

If Chelsea would have replaced Cucurella with Bayer Leverkusen's 30-year-old left-sided player Alejandro Grimaldo, the average age of the squad would have increased, but Real Madrid's Alvaro Carreras, who is 23, looks more likely to reunite with Alonso now that Atletico Madrid have pushed hard for Grimaldo.

There is also every expectation that Strasbourg's Valentin Barco - another left wing-back option - will move to Stamford Bridge. At the age of 21, it is a further move that will only reduce the experience in the squad.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Geovany Quenda was in line to be part of Alonso's squad next season. As someone who can play on both flanks either as a wing-back or winger, the Sporting Lisbon starlet is a necessary inclusion.

Again, though, the Portugal Under-21 international, at 19, would bring down the average age. Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens - both of whom are 21 - face leaving Chelsea to accommodate the £40m starlet.

A further example is 20-year-old Mike Penders replacing backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen. That is less noteworthy due to Jorgensen's limited influence on the squad, but it is yet another young fresh face in the dressing room.

© Imago / Michal Fajt

On Thursday, a report emerged that 22-year-old centre-back Ousmane Diomande of Sporting Lisbon had become a fresh target for Chelsea. He would be viewed as a replacement for the likes of 25-year-old duo Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.

Are BlueCo powerless to halt Chelsea transfer strategy in short term?

For all of the criticism that BlueCo would receive if Chelsea start 2026-27 with a younger squad than they finished 2025-26, they can argue that they are powerless to prevent it.

Chelsea were already facing issues with complying with the relevant financial regulations even before they failed to qualify for Europe.

When so many players under-performed last season, BlueCo are in a position where they cannot realistically expect to make a profit on them. Simply put, their over-spending in years gone by has caught up with them.

Cashing in on Tosin Adarabioyo - the oldest player in the squad at 28 - will always remain an option due to the centre-back being signed on a free transfer.

© Imago / News Images

BlueCo deserve credit for generating over £50m for Cucurella. Cashing in on Enzo Fernandez for anything above £100m would also warrant praise.

At the same time, they have already committed to fees for Quenda and Strasbourg forward Emanuel Emegha, allegedly for Barco, too. Alonso also has a decision to make over 17-year-old Kazakh starlet Dusan Satpaev.

If 24-year-old Nicolas Jackson joins Joao Pedro and Emegha as Chelsea's centre-forward options and Chelsea win the race for Diomande, only signing a central-midfielder over the age of 25 is going to bring more experience and maturity to this squad.

Regardless of the perception that Alonso will be pulling some of Chelsea's transfer strings this summer, it simply will not be to the extent that Chelsea fans were hoping for.