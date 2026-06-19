Chelsea 2026-27 fixtures: Why Blues have reason to feel aggrieved with Premier League, Sky Sports

By Darren Plant | 19 Jun 2026 11:58

Chelsea have been left in a baffling situation in the aftermath of their 2026-27 Premier League schedule being revealed.

Xabi Alonso has learned that the Blues will make the short trip to neighbours Fulham in his first competitive game.

Having played host to Crystal Palace on the first weekend of 2025-26, the West Londoners are no strangers to opening-day London derbies.

However, theoretically-speaking, Chelsea have been put in an unfair position by the Premier League and Sky Sports during the closing days of August.

© Imago

Why Chelsea should be angry with 2026-27 Premier League schedule

With no European football on their schedule, Chelsea enter the EFL Cup at the second-round stage next season.

As per their official fixture announcement on Friday, Chelsea highlighted that they would be in EFL Cup action on the week commencing August 24, the date of the Fulham game.

Furthermore, they are currently down to play host to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 29, just five days after the Fulham contest with another fixture to be scheduled in between.

Sky Sports are yet to announce their fixtures for the second Premier League matchday, therefore Chelsea against Brighton could be moved back until the Sunday.

As a result of Brighton participating in the Conference League playoffs on August 27, even a Monday fixture at Stamford Bridge remains a plausible outcome.

Nevertheless, Chelsea have needlessly been scheduled for the final Premier League fixture of matchday one, ensuring that they have the least time to recover for the EFL Cup.

In previous years, the competition may have been viewed as their lowest priority, but Alonso will view the EFL Cup with a high level of importance in 2026-27.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

What were Fulham vs. Chelsea alternatives?

The Friday night slot was always going to be taken by a higher-profile fixture. Premier League champions Arsenal against Championship winners Coventry City makes perfect sense.

As does Newcastle United versus Liverpool in the headline televised spot on Sunday, but Fulham against Chelsea makes more sense for a 2pm kickoff on a Sunday than Manchester City against Bournemouth when neither of those clubs enter the EFL Cup at the second-round stage.

There is recent history of the fixture taking place with that day and kickoff time, with the corresponding 2024-25 fixture taking place on Easter Sunday with a 2pm kickoff.