World Cup 2026: From unpaid wages to broken bodies — Senegal's internal turmoil clouds Norway decider

By Alexis Pereira | 21 Jun 2026 19:16

Senegal's 2026 World Cup survival mission against Norway on Tuesday night is being played out against a backdrop of considerable internal turbulence within the Lions of Teranga's camp.

Beaten by France 3-1 in their Group I opener on June 16, Senegal know that defeat against Norway could extinguish their hopes of reaching the round of 32. Yet despite what has appeared from the outside to be a relatively united group, their World Cup journey has been blighted by a series of behind-the-scenes problems, including forgotten bonuses, players being forced to pay for their own meals, and a manager who is reportedly owed several months of unpaid wages.

Physical problems rather than internal dysfunction

Despite those off-field difficulties, Senegal produced a strong first-half performance against France — disciplined defensively and dangerous on the counter. Had it not been for a lack of cutting edge and Nicolas Jackson's shot off the post, they could have taken the lead as early as the 25th minute.

© Imago / Visionhaus

In reality, the problems of Pape Thiaw's side were more physical than structural. Weighed down by a disrupted pre-tournament preparation due to injury setbacks, Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Pape Gueye all ran on empty. The latter two were forced to make way in the final quarter of an hour.

Changes expected against Norway

Against Norway, Thiaw's boss is likely to make adjustments without overhauling his starting lineup. According to Wiwsport, while the three players mentioned above should retain their starting places, Lamine Camara and Ismaila Sarr could both make way for Iliman Ndiaye and Ibrahim Mbaye — who proved decisive from the bench a few days ago, with Ndiaye providing the assist for Mbaye's goal. Habib Diarra could also be handed a start.

The last time Senegal failed to get out of the group stage was in 2018. On that occasion in Russia, internal problems also disrupted the Lions' camp — a troubling historical parallel as they prepare for Tuesday's defining fixture.