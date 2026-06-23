Leeds United transfer news: 'Leading contenders' in Julian Brandt race revealed amid Elland Road interest

By Carter White | 23 Jun 2026 15:23

Leeds United have reportedly fallen behind Roma and Atletico Madrid in the race for Julian Brandt this summer.

Daniel Farke's side are preparing for a second straight campaign in the Premier League after a solid 14th-placed finish during 2025-26, whilst the Yorkshire club also made the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The Elland Road side are targeting midfield reinforcements during the off-season trading point, with Southampton and Northern Ireland star Shea Charles closing in on a top-tier switch from St Mary's Stadium.

More ambitiously, Leeds have been linked with a swoop for Brandt, who scored seven goals and provided four assists across 29 matches for Borussia Dortmund last season as they finished second in the Bundesliga.

The 30-year-old has been one of the German top flight's most consistent performers over the past decade, finding the net on 99 occasions across his spells at Bayer Leverkusen (42) and Borussia Dortmund (57).

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker, HMB Media

Leeds suffer blow in Brandt race?

According to Football Insider, Leeds have learnt of their standing in their ambitious pursuit of Brandt, who made 48 appearances for the German national side between January 2016 and March 2025.

The report claims that Farke's troops will find it very hard to win the race for the 30-year-old this summer, with the attacking midfielder wanted by a number of elite clubs within the European ecosystem.

It is understood that Spanish side Atletico Madrid and Italian powerhouses Roma are the current frontrunners in the Brandt hunt, with both of those sides able to offer the attacker Champions League football.

Adding to the complexity of a potential deal for Leeds, the German is supposedly keen to remain at the top level of European football - which roughly translates to nights under the lights in the Champions League.

Brandt is available on a free transfer after departing Borussia Dortmund at the end of this contract this summer, with Atletico and Roma believed to be ready to offer the player attractive financial packages.

© Iconsport / SPI

Leeds shooting for the stars

Make no mistake about it - Leeds are not content with being part of the furniture in the middle of the Premier League for too long - there is serious intention to challenge at the summit of the division once again.

That being said, the Whites are not currently in a position where they can easily attract players of Brandt's pedigree, with continental rivals able to hand the German a spot on the Champions League stage.

Nevertheless, the ambition of the Leeds hierarchy will excite supporters who endured over a decade of mismanagement and on-the-pitch struggle in the Championship and below through a large chunk of this century.