Transfer news and rumours: Emiliano Martinez to Juventus latest, Leeds target eye-catching free transfer

By Matt Law | 19 Jun 2026 12:35 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 12:37

Emiliano Martinez's hopes of moving to Juventus from Aston Villa during this summer's transfer window have reportedly suffered a major blow.

The Argentina international is believed to be looking to leave Villa Park this summer in search of a fresh challenge, and Juventus have been strongly linked with a move.

However, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the cost of a potential deal could mean that the Old Lady are forced to withdraw their interest.

Di Marzio claims that Martinez is now Juventus' leading goalkeeper transfer target, with the decision being made after it was confirmed that Alisson would remain at Liverpool.

However, the Italian giants will not pay over the odds for the experienced stopper.

Martinez was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United during last summer's transfer window before the Red Devils ultimately signed Senne Lammens.

The 33-year-old Villa goalkeeper has made 256 appearances for his current side in all competitions, keeping 80 clean sheets in the process.

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker, HMB Media

Leeds 'eye' free transfer Brandt

Meanwhile, Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing free agent Julian Brandt this summer.

The 30-year-old will leave Borussia Dortmund when his contract expires at the end of June, and there has recently been a host of speculation surrounding his future.

According to journalist Graham Smyth, Leeds are currently exploring the terms of a move for Brandt, but the Premier League club will face a host of competition for his signature.

Smyth claims that there are 'plenty of good offers on the table' for the attacker, with teams from the Champions League thought to be among those interested.

Brandt is a 48-time Germany international, while he will leave Dortmund having represented the Bundesliga giants on 307 occasions, scoring 57 goals and registering 70 assists in the process.

The attacker also made 215 appearances during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, and he will be one of the most in-demand free agents on the market this summer.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Ipswich 'open talks' over move for Levante's Eyong

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town have reportedly entered into discussions with Levante over the signature of striker Etta Eyong during this summer's transfer window.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United were among the clubs to be linked with the Cameroon international in the first part of last season.

A difficult second half of the 2025-26 campaign, with Eyong losing his starting role, means that the speculation surrounding his future has quietened.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, the 22-year-old could have the chance to play in the Premier League next season, with Ipswich in talks over a transfer.

Jacobs claims that Levante want between £25m and £30m for Eyong, with Everton also said to be keeping a close eye on the developments.

The Cameroonian scored seven goals and registered four assists in 33 appearances for Levante in Spain's top flight during the 2025-26 campaign.