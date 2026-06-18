Barcelona transfer news: La Liga champions facing Premier League 'competition' for summer target

By Matt Law | 18 Jun 2026 18:53 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 18:54

Barcelona are reportedly set to face competition for Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro this summer, with Aston Villa also believed to be interested in his signature.

Remiro's contract is due to expire in the summer of 2027, and it is understood that he could be on the move ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Barcelona are believed to view the 31-year-old as the perfect back-up for Joan Garcia at Camp Nou, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen set to leave on a permanent basis this summer.

However, at Barcelona, Remiro would have to be willing to accept the number two spot, which would be difficult given that he has been number one during his time at Real Sociedad.

© Imago

Barca 'face competition' for Remiro deal

According to Mundo Deportivo, Villa are showing a strong interest, with Unai Emery's side potentially giving him the chance to become their new number one if Emiliano Martinez leaves.

Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Napoli are also among the clubs to be linked with Remiro.

The goalkeeper has made 309 appearances for Real Sociedad since arriving at the club from Athletic Bilbao in 2019, including 39 outings during the 2025-26 campaign.

Remiro had been in the running to be named in the Spain squad for the 2026 World Cup, but he just missed out to Unai Simon, David Raya and Joan Garcia.

Wojciech Szczesny has a contract at Barcelona until the summer of 2027, but the La Liga champions are believed to be keen to bring in genuine competition for Joan Garcia.

© Iconsport

Villa 'among English clubs' keen on Remiro

Remiro is a proven performer at the top level, and there have been suggestions that he could be available for around £9m considering that his contract expires next year.

Barcelona have already suffered a major transfer blow this summer, with the club losing out on Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid.

However, the Catalan outfit have agreed to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United in a big-money deal, and more signings are set to be made in the coming months.