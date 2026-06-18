Real Madrid transfer news: Marc Cucurella explains Los Blancos move as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid are snubbed

By Matt Law | 18 Jun 2026 19:27 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 19:29

Marc Cucurella has said that it was a straightforward decision for him to make the move to Real Madrid during this summer's transfer window.

Earlier this week, Real Madrid announced that they had signed Cucurella from Chelsea on a six-year contract, with the deal costing Los Blancos in the region of £52m - £47.5m of which has been paid to the Premier League club upfront.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also believed to have pushed for the Spain international's signature this summer.

Cucurella represented Barcelona between 2012 and 2020, but he only made one first-team appearance for the Catalan outfit, leaving for the sake of his career due to a lack of opportunities.

The Spain international has now explained why he chose Real Madrid over other interested clubs.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Barca beat Real Madrid, Atletico to Cucurella deal

“I think it all happened in a day and a half or two. As far as I’m concerned, it was much better that way – much quicker, with no headaches," Cucurella told El Mundo.

“At the end of the day, playing for Real Madrid is an honour and not many players can say that, so I had no doubts whatsoever.

“I think both I and those around me – my family – were clear that this was an opportunity we couldn’t turn down, and I’m very happy with the decision we’ve made.

“Life has different stages. In this case, I’ve had to make an important decision and I have no doubts; I think it’s a huge step for me. When you’re a child, you dream of playing for the big clubs, and I think Real Madrid is one of them.

© Imago / News Images

Cucurella: 'Playing for Real Madrid is an honour"

“It’s the team with the most Champions League titles in the world and I hope to win trophies with them and have a wonderful spell there."

Cucurella also explained Jose Mourinho's role in the transfer.

“We had a chat and he told me he was really keen to work with me, that I’d settle in very well, and that Real Madrid was a great club. Then, that was it – he wished me all the best for the World Cup and said we’d see each other in Madrid," said the defender.

“Did he say, ‘It’s either you or I won’t sign any left-back’? No, I don’t know if he said that. He told me he wanted me, and that’s it – I’m very pleased with this trust. I’m looking forward to starting work with him."

Cucurella represented Chelsea on 163 occasions in all competitions, scoring nine goals and registering 13 assists in the process.