Curacao lineup vs. Ecuador: Predicted XI for crucial World Cup encounter including Livano Comenencia decision

By Seye Omidiora | 19 Jun 2026 05:31

History maker Livano Comenencia will hope to retain his place in the starting lineup and find the back of the net once again when Curacao lock horns with Ecuador on Saturday night.

The midfielder scored the Blue Wave's first-ever World Cup goal to level for the debutants in the eventual 7-1 defeat against Germany on Sunday, and he is expected to feature from the off as the experienced Dick Advocaat boasts a completely healthy squad to choose from following an unscathed opening fixture.

While that historic strike was only Comenencia's third for his country, Juninho Bacuna and captain Leandro Bacuna, who have registered 14 and 16 goals respectively, are expected to shoulder much of the attacking burden for the Tricolours.

Further forward, former Man Utd forward Tahith Chong is set to play an important role in the final third, although Brandley Kuwas of FC Volendam may not start on Saturday.

Instead, Chong should provide the creative spark just behind the frontline pairing of Locadia and Hansen.

The Bacuna brothers are poised to anchor the engine room alongside Comenencia to form a solid midfield unit.

At the back, a defensive line consisting of Sherel Floranus, Riechedly Bazoer, PSV Eindhoven's Armando Obispo and Deveron Fonville will look to form a compact protective screen.

This rearguard will set up directly ahead of goalkeeper Eloy Room, who is certain to start between the sticks as his side target a positive result.

Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Floranus, Bazoer, Obispo, Fonville; Comenencia, L. Bacuna, J. Bacuna; Chong; Locadia, Hansen

> Click here to see how Ecuador could line up against Curacao