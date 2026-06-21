Algeria lineup vs. Jordan: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Amoura look to return

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Jun 2026 03:12

Algeria boss Vladimir Petkovic could hand starting roles to Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Amoura for Monday's crucial clash against Jordan.

Amoura was a surprising omission from the XI against Argentina despite scoring 10 goals in World Cup qualifying, a haul that no other player in the squad could better.

Team captain Mahrez was also left on the bench last time out, and whilst the former Manchester City winger is no longer the force he once was, he could replace Anis Hadj Moussa on the right flank.

The Fennecs did not suffer any apparent injury setbacks in that opening defeat, meaning any alterations made by Petkovic will be purely tactical rather than enforced.

In the engine room, Hicham Boudaoui, Ramiz Zerrouki and Nabil Bentaleb look set to form a robust midfield trio to control the tempo of the game.

This central unit will be tasked with pulling the creative strings behind an exciting attacking trident consisting of Mahrez, Amoura and Ibrahim Maza.

Further back, Aissa Mandi should partner Ramy Bensebaini in the heart of the defence, flanked by full-backs Rafik Belghali and Rayan Ait Nouri.

This back four will line up directly ahead of goalkeeper Luca Zidane as the North African giants seek a vital victory at the global showpiece.

Zidane made two errors in the defeat by Argentina last time out, but the son of French icon Zinedine should keep his place between the sticks.

Algeria possible starting lineup:

Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait Nouri; Boudaoui, Zerrouki, Bentaleb; Mahrez, Amoura, Maza

> Click here to see how Jordan could line up against Algeria