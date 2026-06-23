Jordan 1-2 Algeria: Nizar Al-Rashdan's sensational trivela delivers a memorable World Cup moment despite defeat

By Saikat Mandal | 23 Jun 2026 06:06

Algeria came from behind to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory over Jordan at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, keeping their World Cup hopes alive while ending the fairytale journey of the tournament debutants.

Jordan had already suffered heartbreak in their opening defeat to Austria despite producing a spirited display, and history cruelly repeated itself here. Once again, they matched a more fancied opponent for long periods, only to be undone when it mattered most.

Ranked 35 places below Algeria, Jordan arrived at the tournament with little expectation but leave having won admirers across the footballing world. Yet for the second successive match, an inability to defend set-pieces proved costly.

Algeria, meanwhile, relied on their superior experience and quality in key moments to complete the turnaround and ensure the race for qualification in Group J will go down to the final round of fixtures.

Jordan 1-2 Algeria: What just happened?

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Algeria dominated possession from the outset and looked the more likely side to break the deadlock, with Riyad Mahrez producing flashes of the quality that once made him one of the Premier League's most feared attackers.

The former Manchester City winger came close on several occasions, but Jordan remained organised and disciplined, frustrating their opponents with a defensive display full of commitment and resilience.

For all of Algeria's control, clear-cut chances were at a premium. The game settled into a cautious rhythm, with lengthy spells of possession, patient build-up play and little to excite the crowd before the first hydration break.

Then came a moment of pure inspiration. Nizar Al-Rashdan latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the area and unleashed a stunning trivela into the bottom corner, handing Jordan a lead their travelling supporters could scarcely believe.

The second half followed a similar pattern. Algeria pushed forward through Ibrahim Maza and Amine Gouiri, but Jordan refused to retreat into their shell and continued searching for a second goal rather than protecting what they had.

They came agonisingly close when Noor Al Rawabdeh found space on the edge of the box and curled an effort inches beyond the far post, a miss that would soon prove significant.

Algeria's pressure eventually told, and it was substitute Nadhir Benbouali who changed the course of the match.

Meeting a Mahrez corner with a superb header, the Gyor striker guided the ball into the far corner to score only his second international goal.

The winner arrived from another set-piece. Algeria recycled a corner towards the far post, where Gouiri reacted quickest to turn the ball home from close range.

There were brief concerns over a possible offside infringement, but after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was awarded and Algeria's comeback was complete.

Jordan 1-2 Algeria: The big talking point

In football, as in life, opportunities rarely knock twice, and Jordan understood that better than anyone. Algeria arrived with the bigger names, greater expectations and more of the ball, but while they dominated possession, Jordan remained disciplined, absorbed the pressure and patiently waited for the moment to strike.

Possession alone has never guaranteed victory, and Algeria were repeatedly guilty of turning promising situations into little more than half-chances.

A MOMENT OF MAGIC HAS JORDAN IN FRONT. ??✨



Nizar Al-Rashdan unleashes a sensational trivela that beats Luca Zidane and gives Jordan a crucial lead over Algeria. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dtr3BvMZdR — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 23, 2026

Jordan, meanwhile, played with the fearlessness of a side already living its dream, committing bodies forward whenever an opening appeared.

One such opening arrived in the first half. Mousa Al Tamari completely missed a cutback inside the area, but the loose ball rolled kindly into the path of Nizar Al Rashdan, and unlike his teammate, the midfielder showed no intention of letting history pass him by.

The 27-year-old unleashed an outrageous trivela that rolled viciously into the bottom corner. It was the sort of goal that transcends scorelines, the sort that reminds football romantics why they keep coming back for more.

Jordan 1-2 Algeria: What happens next?

Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria has left Group J delicately poised heading into the final round of fixtures.

Algeria know exactly what is required. Victory against Austria in their final group match would put them in a strong position to reach the knockout rounds, turning that contest into a virtual winner-takes-all showdown.

Jordan's World Cup dream, meanwhile, is over. Consecutive defeats have sealed their elimination, but there remains one final opportunity to leave a lasting mark on the tournament.

A daunting meeting with already-qualified Argentina awaits, and while the odds are firmly stacked against them, Jordan have shown enough character throughout this competition to believe they can still produce one final memorable moment.