World Cup 2026: 'Victory or retirement' — Algeria under immense pressure to beat Group J minnows Jordan

By Alexis Pereira | 21 Jun 2026 18:36

Algeria face a pivotal moment in their 2026 World Cup campaign when they take on Jordan in the early hours of Tuesday morning at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Sitting on zero points after their opening group fixture, the Fennecs have no margin for error against Jordan in matchday two of Group J. Anything less than a win would leave their chances of reaching the round of 32 in serious jeopardy.

Victory or retirement — the pressure on Algeria heading into Monday's clash

Even the idea of Jordan causing an upset would represent a seismic result, given that the Group J minnows are ranked 68th in the world — 39 places below Algeria's 29th-place ranking — and were beaten 3-1 by Austria in their opener.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images / Thor Wegner

Such is the feeling surrounding Algeria's predicament that Noureddine Zekri, the Algerian boss of Al-Shabab, made his position clear before the Fennecs' final pre-tournament preparation games — a 1-0 defeat to the Netherlands and a 4-0 loss to Bolivia. For him, the message was simple: win, or retire.

'If Algeria do not beat Jordan at the World Cup, we will all have to retire,' Zekri stated. 'Jordan are not at Algeria's level, and there is simply no comparison between the two sides. The Greens have considerable potential, with high-level players competing in the top leagues.'

Algeria must respond after poor Argentina display

On top of that expectation sits the added pressure generated by the non-performance against Argentina — a 3-0 defeat that left a bitter taste and sparked a wave of criticism, each verdict harsher than the last.

Should Algeria suffer another defeat in Santa Clara, their World Cup survival would effectively be over. Only a win would allow them to keep their fate in their own hands and set up a winner-takes-all showdown against Austria in the final group game.

© Iconsport / Thor Wegner / DeFodi Images.

According to local reports, several changes are expected to the Algerian starting lineup. Riyad Mahrez and Ramiz Zerrouki are set to come into the XI at the expense of Nabil Bentaleb and Anis Hadj Moussa, whose performances against Argentina were judged as below standard. Zineddine Belaid is also being considered to replace Aissa Mandi, who was identified as the weak link in central defence.

On the other side, Morocco-born Jordan boss Jamal Sellami will be sure to remind his players that there is everything to play for in an Arab derby, and that the result carries enormous weight for a nation making their World Cup debut.