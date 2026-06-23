Norway 3-2 Senegal: Four reasons Senegal's World Cup campaign is on the brink of collapse

By Axel Clody | 23 Jun 2026 05:43

Beaten for the second time in two games — this time 3-2 by Norway — Senegal find themselves on the brink of elimination from the 2026 World Cup. An inconceivable situation for a side that arrived at the tournament with considerable ambitions.

Stripped of the Africa Cup of Nations title off the pitch despite lifting the trophy on the field in Rabat on 18 January, Senegal had viewed this World Cup as an opportunity to prove to the world that they were the continent's rightful champions. For now, that mission looks severely compromised.

Following their 3-1 defeat to France, the Lions suffered another loss against Norway and are now reliant on a hypothetical finish among the eight best third-placed teams — without any control over their own fate — ahead of their final group game against Iraq on Friday.

That reality alone represents a major disappointment. In a traditional 32-team format, Senegal would already have been eliminated, which makes the situation all the more baffling for a squad that arrived with such high hopes.

Six goals conceded across two matches and a string of unconvincing performances have compounded the misery. Four key factors have contributed to their downfall.

© Iconsport / SPI

Costly technical wastefulness

In the first half against France, Senegal created enough to trouble their opponents but could not convert. Against Norway, the pattern repeated itself almost identically.

Between Edouard Mendy's reflexive close-range save to deny Ajer's header early in the match and Marcus Pedersen's goal just before half time, Senegal had controlled the momentum.

The Lions won possession repeatedly in midfield and launched into quick transitions, but their decision-making in the final third was far too erratic. They ran into Norway's defensive block time and again without carving out clear-cut chances during their most dominant passages of play — and then were punished for it. Exactly as they had been against France.

Glaring individual errors

Defensively, Senegal have been undone by glaring individual mistakes. Already involved in the goals conceded against France, Kalidou Koulibaly accelerated his side's downfall with the misplaced pass that gifted Pedersen the opening goal.

The Lions skipper was also implicated in the other two goals, arriving too late on his sliding challenges throughout the evening.

Mendy, who had been Senegal's standout performer for much of the first half, also came close to a costly blunder when he lost possession inside his own area in a duel with Haaland, only to be rescued by his own post.

Another experienced campaigner, Gana Gueye, surrendered the ball that directly led to Norway's second goal.

© Iconsport / Marcel ter Bals / DeFodi Images

Thiaw's failure to act

With changes to the starting line-up widely anticipated, boss Pape Thiaw surprised observers by naming the same eleven that had been beaten by France.

That conservatism failed to pay dividends, even if Ismaila Sarr — heavily criticised by sections of the Senegalese fanbase and touted for the bench — silenced some doubters with a second-half brace.

Many supporters had hoped to see Ibrahim Mbaye, who again impressed after coming on, or Iliman Ndiaye handed a starting role from the first whistle.

Are internal issues affecting the players?

With Thiaw himself in post without a formal contract and reports of unpaid qualification bonuses creating tension within the camp, the atmosphere inside the Senegalese squad is said to be strained.

Both Thiaw and Mory Diaw sought to dismiss those concerns at their pre-match press conference, insisting that off-field issues were having no bearing on performances. That claim, however, is difficult to take at face value.

Senegal's failings have been most pronounced precisely in those moments that demand the highest levels of concentration and composure — the final touch, the last decision.

The unforced errors from Koulibaly and Mendy, two of the most experienced players in the squad, can too easily be read as symptoms of a deeper loss of focus.