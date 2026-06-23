Liverpool transfer news: Reds' stance on re-signing Darwin Nunez 'revealed' amid return rumours

By Carter White | 23 Jun 2026 14:10

Liverpool have reportedly not entered the race for Al-Hilal striker Darwin Nunez ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Reds are preparing for a new campaign under the stewardship of head coach Andoni Iraola following the dismissal of title-winning boss Arne Slot at the end of a disappointing 2025-26 season.

Some reports from Uruguay have stated that Nunez has already agreed a switch back to Anfield, where he spent three years between 2022 and 2025, scoring 40 goals and lifting the Premier League trophy in his final term.

Moving away from club matters for the moment, the 26-year-old striker is currently part of Marcelo Bielsa's stuttering Uruguay squad at the World Cup, with the South American side failing to impress so far.

Against the odds, tournament minnows Cape Verde managed a 2-2 draw with Bielsa's troops on Sunday night, when Nunez was given a 20-minute cameo off the bench as his nation scrambled for a winner.

© Imago

Liverpool's Nunez stance 'revealed' amid return rumours

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are not currently in the race to re-sign Nunez, who is looking for a new employer as Al-Hilal begin the process of terminating his contract in the Middle East.

The report claims that the Reds are focused on securing other attacking targets ahead of Iraola's debut campaign at Anfield, with Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig a top priority for the 20-time English champions.

It is understood that Nunez is surplus to requirements at Al-Hilal, with the Uruguay star failing to make a competitive appearance for the club since the February arrival of ex-Real Madrid man Karim Benzema.

Whilst a return to Merseyside is not on the cards at present, the 26-year-old could still find himself back in the Premier League next season, with Newcastle United supposedly interested in the attacker.

Eddie Howe's side are aiming to spend their transfer budget more effectively this summer after 2025 moves for Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa failed to have the desired impact at St James' Park.

© Imago / Ernest Kolodziej / Ball Raw Images

Liverpool's summer transfer window plans

After spending close to £500m on signings last summer, Liverpool proceeded to provide a season of sorrow to their supporters, with a fifth-placed Premier League finish signalling the end of Slot's reign over Merseyside.

Aiming to bring his front-foot style to Anfield next term, Iraola is expected to be backed handsomely in the off-season market, in which the Reds are supposedly willing to spend around £250m.

Learning from the mistakes of 12 months ago, there will be a greater emphasis on recruiting players who fit the new head coach's style, as shown by the arrival of winger Victor Munoz from La Liga.