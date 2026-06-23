Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'likely to make approach' for £70m midfielder amid Morgan Rogers interest

By Carter White | 23 Jun 2026 13:22 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 13:22

Arsenal are reportedly set to make an approach for Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers this summer.

The 23-year-old is currently in North America with England, who are preparing to take on Ghana in their second Group L match of the World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer.

After an impressive campaign on the club scene, Rogers is wanted by a number of elite teams, with the Villans supposedly open to considering offers of at least £80m for the Three Lions forward.

The former Middlesbrough man was a key operator for England head coach Thomas Tuchel during a flawless World Cup qualification campaign, however, Jude Bellingham has grabbed the attacking-midfield role back on the big stage.

The Real Madrid superstar kick-started a second-half revival for the Three Lions last Wednesday night, scoring his side's third goal in a promising 4-2 victory over 2018 finalists Croatia at Dallas Stadium.

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Arsenal expected to make Rogers, Bouaddi approaches?

According to The Guardian, Arsenal have devised the first part of their strategy surrounding Aston Villa hero Rogers ahead of the summer transfer window, in which he could depart the Second City club after two years.

The report claims that the Premier League champions have made the signing of the 23-year-old their top priority this summer, however, the Gunners are yet to open discussions with the Villans over a deal.

It is understood that Mikel Arteta's side will approach the Europa League holders in the coming weeks over the potential transfer of Rogers, who provided 16 goal contributions in the top flight last season.

As well as the Gunners, Xabi Alonso's Chelsea are also known to be huge admirers of the ex-Boro man, with Villa supposedly preparing to demand up to £100m for the services of the attacker.

Moving over the English channel, Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi is said to have captured the interest of Arsenal, who are reportedly set to offer £70m for the 18-year-old Morocco international.

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Rogers's Arsenal potential

For England - and for the majority of the time at Aston Villa - Rogers has operated in an attacking-midfield role, providing excellent running capabilities to go beyond a traditional striker such as Ollie Watkins.

However, the 23-year-old is also more than comfortable playing off the left flank - an ability which could help the Gunners massively, with the Emirates future of Gabriel Martinelli uncertain.

Similar to Eberechi Eze, Rogers could be an outstanding utility option in attack for the Premier League champions, with the potential to rival Martin Odegaard for the spot in the forward line behind Viktor Gyokeres.