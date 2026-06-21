Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta's side to 'officially' open talks for £80m Premier League star with wages no issue

By Lewis Nolan | 22 Jun 2026 00:59

Arsenal will open talks with Aston Villa for Morgan Rogers in the coming weeks, with personal terms not set to be an issue, the newest report has revealed.

While the ongoing World Cup has dominated headlines over the past weeks, Premier League clubs are still working behind the scenes to make additions this transfer window.

The Gunners are no exception, and they will want to give Mikel Arteta all the tools he needs to help him retain the title in 2026-27.

Fans have urged Arsenal to strengthen their side's attack given they scored just 71 Premier League goals in 2025-26, the fewest by a title winner in a decade.

Gunners insider HandofArsenal has claimed that the Londoners will officially open talks with Aston Villa for Morgan Rogers in the coming weeks, adding that personal terms are not an issue.

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Arsenal summer targets: How much should Arteta spend on Rogers?

Rogers reportedly could cost in the region of £80m, though contrasting claims have suggested that Villa would ask for at least £100m.

The 23-year-old will not come at a discount regardless of the eventual fee, so Arsenal must make sure to avoid leaving their budget short for other areas of the squad.

Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola has been consistently linked with a move to London, though it is difficult to see Arsenal paying in excess of £100m for the Frenchman while also paying a similar fee for Rogers.

If the club can recoup funds by selling the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, perhaps signing both of the attackers would not be as much of an issue.

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Morgan Rogers to Arsenal: Are there concerns with Aston Villa attacker?

Morgan Rogers has experience as both a number 10 and as a left-winger, but he is arguably at his best in central areas.

Given Martin Odegaard is currently captain of Arsenal and is integral when the team are pressing high, it would be surprising if Arteta dropped the Norwegian from his attacking midfield role.

Rogers also does his best work in transition, and he may find it more difficult to make an impact in the final third at the Emirates considering the Gunners rarely have the opportunity to attack open space as opponents often defend deep against them.

The Villa attacker will still be able to contribute at the Arsenal, but it remains to be seen how impactful he can be if he is used in a system that does not maximise his strengths.