Another Arsenal star drops worrying injury admission at the World Cup after Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka

By Lewis Blain | 22 Jun 2026 12:38

Arsenal's medical department will be watching developments at the 2026 World Cup with increasing concern after another key first-team star admitted he has been playing through injury.

Mikel Arteta's side battled through a gruelling campaign on their way to Premier League glory and a run to the Champions League final, but it is becoming increasingly clear that several of the club's biggest names were not operating at full fitness.

With Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka already discussing injury issues they managed during the second half of the season, central defender William Saliba has now made a similarly worrying confession.

William Saliba makes worrying injury admission before France vs Iraq

© Imago / APL

Saliba has revealed he has been playing through pain for several months as he prepares to start France's second World Cup group match against Iraq.

The Arsenal centre-back, who partnered Dayot Upamecano in Les Bleus' opening 3-1 victory over Senegal, admitted he has been carrying ongoing fitness issues but has continued to push through because of the importance of both club and international commitments.

"I've had some minor niggles for several months," Saliba told reporters. "I've been gritting my teeth because there was the Champions League and the Premier League. But the coaching staff are handling it very well.

"The World Cup comes round only once every four years, so you've got to grit your teeth.

"I'm not at 100 per cent, but there are plenty of players who aren't at 100 per cent either - you can't make excuses."

The comments will inevitably raise eyebrows at Arsenal, given how crucial Saliba was throughout their title-winning campaign. The France international made 50 appearances in all competitions and was once again one of the first names on Arteta's teamsheet.

While there is no indication that Saliba is facing a lengthy absence, the fact that he openly admits he is not fully fit highlights the physical toll of a very long and demanding season.

New Arsenal injury concerns add to growing list of woes

© Iconsport / PA Images/SPI

Saliba's admission follows similar revelations from two other Arsenal stars currently away on World Cup duty.

Bukayo Saka continues to have his minutes carefully managed by England after battling Achilles tendinitis throughout the latter stages of the season. The winger missed several matches during April, and Thomas Tuchel has already suggested caution will remain the priority during the tournament.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice was substituted during the Three Lions' 4-2 victory over Croatia after experiencing discomfort in his lower back and upper hamstring. While both Rice and Tuchel have played down the severity of the issue, the Arsenal midfielder later revealed he had been nursing what he described as a "neural issue" for much of the second half of last season.

From the Gunners' perspective, the timing of these admissions is concerning.

Rice, Saka and Saliba were arguably the three most important outfield players in the club's Premier League title triumph, and all have now acknowledged managing physical problems over recent months.

The positive news is that none of the trio appear to be carrying injuries serious enough to rule them out of the World Cup entirely. However, their comments underline just how much Arsenal's success last season relied on key players pushing through discomfort and performing despite not being fully fit.

That resilience helped deliver silverware, but Arteta will no doubt be hoping his stars return from international duty with no further issues.